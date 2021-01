ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Cam Davis had 20 points as Navy defeated Loyola (Md.) 70-52 on Saturday.

Jaylen Walker had a career-high 17 points for Navy (11-2, 8-1 Patriot League). Richard Njoku added seven rebounds. John Carter Jr. had six rebounds.

Santi Aldama had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Greyhounds (0-5, 0-5).