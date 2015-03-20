Dave Pilipovich will return as Air Force's basketball coach

Air Force men's basketball coach Dave Pilipovich during the game against Jacksonville University on Nov. 14, 2016.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — The big question surrounding Air Force’s basketball season has been answered.

“This will not be his last game,” someone close to the program said of coach Dave Pilipovich. “It will not.”

That was later confirmed by a second source at Air Force.

It wasn’t revealed if Pilipovich has been offered an extension or if he’s given assurance that he’ll be brought back next season for the final year of his contract, but his tenure will not conclude with the run at the Mountain West Tournament.

Pilipovich took over as Air Force’s head coach on Feb. 8, 2012 in the middle of his fifth season as an assistant with the program. The Falcons are 12-20 this year.

He is 72-93 at the helm, including the team’s first-ever victory over a top-20 team (No. 13 San Diego State).

©2017 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Visit The Gazette at www.gazette.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

