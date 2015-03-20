Controversial finish closes out yet another tight Air Force basketball loss

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — In all likelihood, the controversial final moments of Air Force's loss to New Mexico did not affect the outcome.

But piled onto the mounting frustrations of the season, it was clearly a hypothetical the Falcons didn't want as this 74-67 defeat set in for the dejected squad.

Air Force trailed New Mexico by five when it missed a shot and fouled Lobos guard Elijah Brown with 4.1 seconds left. Brown, already whistled for one technical foul earlier in the game, dribbled down the court after play stopped and attempted a dunk, missing it.

He was called for a second technical, which would have meant he was ejected and Air Force would have selected the Lobos player to shoot two free throws. The Falcons then would have had two free throws and the ball.

Had the Lobos missed both and Air Force made both, the Falcons would have had a chance to tie in the closing seconds.

Again, it's a stretch that it would have played out like that. But it wasn't given the chance as the officials waved off the technical foul.

"I thought that after the foul that the New Mexico kid was going to flush it, but he pulled off so I didn't call it," game official David Hall said in a statement following the game. "I got with my guys (other officials) and told them that I was quick on the whistle. By definition that is an inadvertent whistle which occurs when an official blows the whistle and doesn't have a call to make."

The strange ending doesn't obscure the fact that Air Force (10-14, 3-8 Mountain West) squandered multiple chances in a game that saw 12 ties and six lead changes. Jacob Van came up short on a floater that would have given Air Force the lead with 1 minutes, 32 seconds left. Zach Kocur missed an open 3 for the lead with 46 seconds left. After an offensive rebound, Frank Toohey's shot at the lead missed with 32 seconds left.

A turnover from Trevor Lyons when Air Force was looking for a 3 to tie with 12 seconds left ended the last realistic chance prior to when the technical foul was called off.

"Each game it's something different. Free throws. Turnovers. This game came down to a few possessions," said senior Hayden Graham, who led Air Force with 17 points. "That completely falls on our shoulders. We were out there and just didn't make it happen. We were in every position to do so."

Kocur, who had 13 points, said it would do no good to dwell on the missed opportunities from yet another close loss in a season filled with them.

"It's going to hurt the team if we beat ourselves up too much," he said.

The game plan certainly worked as Air Force hoped. Brown, who averages 21 points, scored 13 and was 3 of 13 from the field. New Mexico (15-10, 8-5) didn't make a field goal over the final 7 minutes, 10 seconds. The Falcons led in rebounding. They had more points in the paint. They had the looks. They just didn't make them.

"Oh well. You've got to keep fighting, keep grinding and come back tomorrow and get ready to play Boise on Saturday," coach Dave Pilipovich said. "I love the kids for not quitting and keep working and battling. We're going to flip it."

