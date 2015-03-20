Coast Guard women trending in a positive direction despite loss

NEW LONDON, Conn. (Tribune News Service) -- When the losses mounted earlier this season, reaching 12 straight, Coast Guard Academy had faith its season would eventually reverse direction.

A win over Wheaton on Jan. 18, their first victory in two months, started a remarkable turnaround.

Today, the Bears are sixth place and in a position to claim a spot in the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament with two league games remaining.

"Even when we were losing the 12 (straight), you could see toward the end of that streak that we were starting to figure it out," junior Gill Gerton said. "We just got better. Our defense really locked down and our offense also had better chemistry.

"... We were just waiting for the one game where it would all come together and we would break that streak. Then we finally got it against Wheaton at home. From there, we really believed and knew we were good and could make a run."

A 61-53 loss to Springfield College on Saturday halted a five-game winning streak. It's only a minor setback for the Bears (8-14, 6-8), who had won six of their previous seven.

Coach Alex Ivansheck isn't surprised by her team's sharp reversal. She believed it was only a matter of time before the young Bears experienced a growth spurt and got on a roll.

"We knew coming into this season our schedule was going to be very challenging," Ivansheck said. "Most of our games, even though the scores might say otherwise, it was competitive up until the last few minutes of the game and then it got out of control.

"So I'm not surprised at all. I'm thrilled. I'm happy. But I believe in this group and I think we have even a lot more to show."

A sputtering offense proved to be Coast Guard's downfall Saturday. The Bears led 21-13 at the end of the first quarter, sinking five 3-pointers, and then scored just 32 points the rest of the way. They finished shooting 32.2 percent from the field.

Still, Coast Guard maintained its advantage until early in the fourth quarter before Springfield (17-6, 12-2) surged ahead with an 11-1 run. Senior Lexi Windwer's 3-pointer -- her only basket -- with 7:11 left pushed the Pride in front for good, 44-41. The Bears had no answer for the powerful post play of Ava Adamopoulos, who scored 13 of her game-high 24 points in the final quarter.

The Bears, who were outscored 24-13 in the fourth, kept fighting until the final whistle.

Gerton recorded her seventh double-double of the season, finishing with team highs for points (15) and rebounds (13) while also adding a block to her school-record career total. Sophomore Micaela Martinelli chipped in 13 points and five rebounds.

Out of the seven players averaging in double digit minutes in the rotation this season, five are underclassmen. Freshmen Breanna Wood (seven points, seven rebounds) and Zoe Riis-Fallica (six points, six assists) were in the starting lineup on Saturday.

It helps explain Coast Guard's rough start this season.

"We're very young in certain positions, our point guard position especially" Ivansheck said. "So I just think it took us longer to hit our groove. Yes, we hit a 12-game drought, but I think that was all part of the learning process. ... We're peaking at the right time."

The Bears have three winnable games remaining, hosting rival Merchant Marine on Sunday and finishing with road trips to league foes Emerson (11-12) Wednesday and Mount Holyoke (2-20) Saturday.

After what they've been through this, they believe anything is possible now.

"At this point, we feel confident that we can beat Emerson again and then Mount Holyoke," Gerton said. "There was a long time that there just wasn't a lot hope. We just kept fighting and kept grinding every day at practice. We knew we could do it."

