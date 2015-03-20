Change in agents does not signal that Niumatalolo is looking to leave Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Tribune News Service) — Some so-called national experts didn't know the complete story and jumped to conclusions when word filtered out last week that Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo had changed agents.

The Legacy Agency announced on Nov. 7 that it had signed Niumatalolo as a client. It was later reported that Thayer Evans recruited the ninth-year head coach to TLA Worldwide, where he will be represented by Lee Kaplan.

A reporter with SB Nation seized on the news as an indication Niumatalolo was looking to leave Navy.

Navy's Ken Niumatalolo just changed agents, another sign that he's closer to making a Paul Johnson-style jump to a Power 5 willing to use the triple option, Steven Godfrey wrote in a story posted to the SB Nation website on Nov. 11.

In an interview with The Capital on Monday, Niumatalolo said college football fans and media should not read too much into his decision to become a client of TLA Worldwide. Niumatalolo said his longtime agent Evan Beard is getting out of the business and he needed to find a replacement.

"Evan is doing really, really well on Wall Street so he is phasing out of being an agent. He recently got promoted and has a new job that is very time-consuming," Niumatalolo explained. "Things are evolving. I needed someone to represent me. I have to protect myself."

Niumatalolo scoffed at the notion that hiring new representation meant he was trying to ascend to a higher level of college football. Over the years, several schools from Power Five conferences have expressed an interest in Niumatalolo when seeking to fill a head coaching vacancy.

"People shouldn't make more of this than it is. My agent is moving on and I had to find someone else. It's not like there's some ulterior motive," Niumatalolo said.

Thayer Evans previously worked as an investigative reporter for Sports Illustrated. He is best known for serving as primary writer for "The Dirty Game" series published by Sports Illustrated in September, 2013. That five-part report was billed as an insider's look at the Oklahoma State football program.

According to published reports, Evans was laid off by Sports Illustrated this past August. In September, Evans was hired as Director of Coaching by The Legacy Agency. Niumatalolo is the first major client signed by Evans since he joined TLA Worldwide.

"I've known Thayer for a couple years and developed a pretty good relationship with him," Niumatalolo said. "In a lot of ways, Thayer is a lot like Evan. He was someone I felt comfortable with and could trust."

Niumatalolo reiterated that he only sought new representation after being informed by Beard that he could no longer spend time working as an agent.

"You wouldn't believe how many people in the business have tried to solicit me away from Evan. Every year, I get inquiries from different agencies," Niumatalolo said. "Evan has done a phenomenal job for me and my family and we're indebted to him. Evan is going in a different direction with life, which is totally understandable."

Beard holds the title of National Art Services Executive with U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management. Headquartered in New York City, Beard leads the bank's outreach to private and institutional art collectors, investors and artists nationwide.

Contacted by The Capital on Monday, Beard confirmed that he recently received a promotion and did not feel he could continue to adequately service his clients as a sports agent.

"You either need to be completely in this game or completely out. I am getting completely out of this game and will no longer be involved with any type of representation," said Beard, who will continue to perform financial management for Niumatalolo and other clients.

Beard oversees an arm of the company that is worth approximately $80 billion and operates 100 museum endowment funds while working closely with major art collectors.

"I have a new role here and it's national so I do a ton of traveling," Beard said. "I'm building out a pretty big group and I need to focus on that."

Beard believes this changeover in representation comes at a good time since he just negotiated a long-term contract for Niumatalolo.

"I think this a natural evolution. We did a great deal last year for Kenny so things are pretty well set for the time being," Beard said. "We both realized that it's time to bring new energy to this role, but I'll still run through a wall for Kenny if he needs me to do so. I'll remain part of the broader team."

The Legacy Agency also announced that it has signed Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper as a client. Jasper, who has been a finalist for several head coaching positions, had been represented by Beard as well.

Niumatalolo initially took a pretty simplistic approach to hiring an agent.

When Niumatalolo was named head coach of Navy football and suddenly realized he needed someone to negotiate a contract, he didn't conduct extensive research. Some might have consulted a trade publication such as Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal or reviewed the Forbes list of top agents.

Niumatalolo, on the other hand, simply turned to a former Navy football player and occasional tennis partner.

Beard, who played linebacker for Navy in 2003 and 2004, had developed a reputation for providing sound advice in terms of financial management before even graduating from the academy.

Head coach Paul Johnson was among many people associated with the program who had done some investing with Beard, whose father enjoyed tremendous success in that business. Bruce Beard founded Beard Pension Services in Youngstown, Ohio and his son developed the same talent for investment strategy.

"I've been around a lot of intelligent guys here at the academy, but Evan was probably one of the smartest players that has ever been in our locker room," Niumatalolo said this week. "The guy has always been involved with money and his business acumen is remarkable."

When Beard was on temporary assignment duty at the Naval Academy following graduation in 2006, he often played tennis with Niumatalolo and the two developed a close relationship. Niumatalolo, who was the associate head coach under Johnson at the time, remembers walking into the meeting room used by the graduate assistants and seeing formulas for how to invest money on the chalkboard.

"I got to know Evan pretty well and thought he was a really good person. When I became a head coach, I had a ton of people soliciting to be my agent, but I wanted someone I could trust," Niumatalolo said. "I knew Evan could figure it out because he's so darn intelligent."

Beard had never considered serving as a sports agent when initially approached by Niumatalolo, but agreed to take on that role out of loyalty and respect.

"Evan didn't need the money. This isn't even his profession," Niumatalolo said. "Evan did this out of courtesy to me and because of our friendship."

Beard, who studied at Oxford, has represented Niumatalolo since he was named head coach at Navy in December, 2007. He has handled numerous contract negotiations for Niumatalolo ever since, working with Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk to keep the coach in Annapolis.

In fact, Beard and Gladchuk agreed on terms for a new long-term deal for Niumatalolo last December. That came after Niumatalolo flirted with taking the head coaching position at Brigham Young University.

Gladchuk declined to provide specifics of the reworked contract, but acknowledged that Niumatalolo received an increase in base salary along with other considerations.

"We reworked things a bit for Kenny as a show of appreciation for a job well done," Gladchuk told The Capital on Dec. 22. "We have always treated Kenny fairly with regard to compensation and this is just a continuation of that mindset."

Niumatalolo was earning a base salary of just under $1.7 million, according to a USA Today report on Division I head coaching salaries. However, that figure is believed to be outdated and based on when the contract was originally signed in 2011. Sources have told The Capital that Niumatalolo had annual escalators built into the contract that increased the salary over the years.

The Capital also learned that Niumatalolo's previous contract included bonuses for such accomplishments as beating Air Force and Army, capturing the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy and qualifying for a bowl game.

"Evan is like family and I could not have been more pleased with what he did for me over the years," Niumatalolo said. "I have one of the best contracts of any Group of Five head coach. I have nothing to complain about. My family and I have a good life."

