Buzzer-beater shot earns Fairfield a 75-74 win over Army

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Amadou Sidibe tipped in an offensive rebound at the buzzer and Fairfield stormed from nine-points down in the final 2:40 to edge Army, 75-74 on Saturday.

John Emezie and Matthew Wilson each made layups to give Army a 74-65 lead, but the Black Knights did not score again.

Matija Milin hit a 3-pointer with 1:44 left to make it 74-68 and Curtis Cobb did the same to make it 74-71. Sidibe dunked to get the Stags within one, but when Jerome Segura missed a layup as time expired, Sidibe was there to tip in the game winner.

Cobb finished with 20 points to lead Fairfield (4-1). Sidibe added 19 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, both career highs.

Wilson, a freshman, scored 20 points off the bench to lead the Black Knights. Jacob Kessler and Emezie added 12 and 11 points, respectively, but Army was outrebounded by 11 boards, 44-33.