Bucknell uses 30-1 run in 1st half to cruise past Navy
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 26, 2017
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Kimbal Mackenzie had 18 points and seven assists to help Bucknell close out the regular season with an 82-60 win over Navy on Saturday.
Bucknell went on a 30-1 run — which included 25 straight points — in the first half and led 45-21 at halftime after holding Navy to 21 percent shooting.
Ben Oberfield, a senior who has been injured all season, got the start to take the opening tip . He tapped it out of bounds — as Navy didn't jump — and left to standing ovation on senior day.
Bruce Moore added 14 points with seven rebounds for Bucknell (23-8, 15-3 Patriot League) and Zach Thomas chipped in 12 points.
Bucknell will be the No. 1 seed in the Patriot League Tournament, which starts on Tuesday. The top four seeds will host games in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Hasan Abdullah led Navy (15-15, 10-8) with 18 points after making 8 of 11 free throws.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Terrorists are building drones. France is destroying them with eagles.
Trump moves spark Iraqi anger, calls against future alliance
Officials downplay Russian spy ship off east coast of US
College classes will continue for downrange troops through new UMUC contract
Secret Service director retiring, led agency amid turmoil
Pentagon: North Korean missiles pose 'clear, grave threat' to US