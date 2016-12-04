Brown 3, Army 1: Corcoran leads Bears to second win

WEST POINT, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) -- The Brown men's hockey team wrapped up a four-game road trip with its second victory of the season, a 3-1 decision over Army on Saturday night.

Brown (2-8), which outshot Army, 35-23, got a pair of goals from Charlie Corcoran and goalie Gavin Nieto stopped 22 shots. Corcoran has a team-high six goals this season.

Corcoran's first goal gave Brown a 1-0 lead at 9:39 of the first period. Max Willman and Sam Lafferty got the assists. Willman sent a centering pass to Corcoran, who beat Army goalie Parker Gahagen with a one-timer.

Army (7-6-1) tied it at 8:43 of the second period on a Zach Evancho power-play goal.

Corcoran netted the eventual game-winner with 3:53 remaining in the second period off assists from Ben Tegtmeyer and Sam Lafferty. Tegtmeyer's shot from the point was stopped by Gahagen but Corcoran was on the doorstep for the rebound.

Lafferty later added an empty-net goal with 50 seconds left in the game. Nieto made 11 of his 22 saves in the third period.

(c) 2016 The Providence Journal. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.