Black Knights looking forward to late-season break

WEST POINT, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — Jeremy Timpf can't wait to see his family on Thanksgiving.

Timpf's football schedule, cadet duties and military training don't afford Army's senior linebacker much family time.

"I haven't been to Arizona (his home) since last winter and haven't seen my family since then," Timpf said. "Football season is a busy time. Family is a priority for me. It's important to make time for them."

At some point Thursday, the topic of playing Navy on Dec. 10 will be brought up.

"It's the biggest game of the year so all of the family members like to talk about it," Timpf said. "Of course, it comes up as much as I don't like talking about it in my family time."

Army players receive a late-season break following Wednesday's early-afternoon practice. The team returns to the practice field Monday. Some players will head home to their families.

"We could stay here all weekend and make it three weeks of practice (before the Navy game)," coach Jeff Monken said. "But, I think our guys frankly need some rest."

A short week comes at a good time for a banged-up Army team.

Andy Davidson and Darnell Woolfolk, the team's top two fullbacks, didn't practice Tuesday. Starting quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw was limited and three offensive linemen, who have started this season, sat out of practice, Monken said.

"I hope it (the break) will recharge their batteries and get them gassed up a little bit," Monken said. "I'm sure they will enjoy being home and eating some of their mom's or grandmom's cooking and just being able to relax.

"Part of the fatigue and physical toll that happens during a season here is the inability to relax, lay down and take a nap like a normal college student. That just doesn't happen for these guys."

By the numbers

Three Division I-A teams have scored 60 or more points three times this season. No. 2 Ohio State, No. 11 Louisville and Army. The Black Knights have scored 66 against UTEP (Sept. 17), 62 against Lafayette (Oct. 15) and 62 against Morgan State (Saturday).

Army's 270 points through 11 games are five more points than the Black Knights scored last season.

