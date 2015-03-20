Athletic directors considering cities to host future Army-Navy games

Baltimore was a big winner the last time the Army-Navy football contract was awarded. Charm City received two games during the eight-year cycle that was announced in June, 2009.

A big part of Baltimore's pitch, which was spearheaded by the Baltimore Ravens and the Maryland Stadium Authority, was to have the Army-Navy game coincide with the War of 1812 anniversary.

Baltimore will no doubt attempt to land the Army-Navy game again for the upcoming cycle, which will likely be announced next spring. Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk and Army West Point counterpart Boo Corrigan have not determined how many years worth of games will be awarded as part of the next set of contracts.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Army-Navy media event at M&T Bank Stadium, Corrigan said the request for proposal was issued last spring and drew significant response.

"The RFP went out in a very public way and there were numerous letters of acknowledgement with regard to which cities were showing interest," said Corrigan, a Baltimore native. "We're meeting next week to go through the candidates. Chet and I will sit down and talk about whether we should do site visits first or have the prospective cities come in and do a presentation. Clearly, it's crunch time in terms of the process."

The current contract expires in 2017 when Philadelphia hosts the 118th edition of the Army-Navy game. It will mark the 87th year the City of Brotherly Love has hosted the contest with Franklin Field, Municipal Stadium (renamed JFK Stadium), Veterans Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field serving as the venues.

Larry Needle, executive director of the Philadelphia Sports Congress, told The Baltimore Sun Media Group at this time last year the city will fight hard to remain the primary site for America's game.

"Obviously, we're proud to be the longtime home of the game. We would hope and expect to remain that way. We believe we deliver things that no other city can as a host for Army-Navy," said Needle, who has been with the Philadelphia Sports Congress since 1991. "We think we have a special relationship with this game. It's something we're incredibly proud of, and we're certainly going to make sure we do everything we can to make sure it stays right here where it belongs."

Athletic officials from Annapolis and West Point will be hosting representatives from various cities and Gladchuk said some will bow out of the running after learning all of what is involved.

"This is a big weekend for prospective cities because they'll be joining us here in Baltimore and will get a chance to see this game first-hand. They'll be part of all the festivities and see exactly what hosting this game entails," Gladchuk said.

"Typically, what has happened is that once they see it and get a feel for it they either get really excited about it or they get scared away. They look at all the logistics and the requirements and realize they can't pull it off. So this is kind of a make or break weekend to see which cities are really serious."

Gladchuk said the next step is for cities to submit a formal bid, which must be very detailed and meet a myriad of set parameters per the request for proposal.

"In January or so we'll figure out who are the pretenders and who are the contenders. There will be some cities that truly submit something that is significant and others that are simply going through the motions," Gladchuk said. "That is when everyone has to lay their cards on the table. We'll take a look at the bids then take some site visits. We'll go look at some cities and see exactly what they have to offer."

Gladchuk guessed that an announcement about the next cycle of Army-Navy games would be made in May, 2017. He reiterated the two institutions normally select sites for a five-year period, but are not bound by that window.

"In this current contract we went to eight because there was something special about Baltimore," he said.

Dozens of cities have bid on Army-Navy during Gladchuk's 16-year tenure, but Baltimore, Washington and East Rutherford, New Jersey, are the only ones to pry the game away from Philadelphia since his arrival at the academy in 2001.

Gladchuk was asked this week if there was a chance the next cycle could include a city not previously selected.

"There are some cities involved right now that have never hosted before, but are very enthusiastic about it," Gladchuk said. "To be perfectly honest, the NFL venues are all capable of hosting the game. They are proven commodities because they do it every Sunday. They know what they're doing."

Gladchuk reminded that transporting the Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets to the Army-Navy game is the "X factor" and said that requirement has routinely derailed potential bids. San Diego has expressed interest in landing Army-Navy, but the cost associated with flying some 9,000 Midshipmen and Cadets was just too exorbitant.

"If it's outside the geographical range of the two academeies where busing makes sense, then it becomes a financial issue and a logistical problem," he said.

Corrigan indicated that he and Gladchuk are always interested to hear from suitors that think outside the box and do not simply offer a standard formula for hosting Army-Navy.

"There's always tweaking as far as what's best for the game. If you're not changing you're not growing and evolving, which means you're going to get passed," Corrigan said. "So we're always looking for ways to improve the overall event. However, we always have to make sure what we're doing is, first and foremost, in the best interest of the two institutions and the two football programs."

