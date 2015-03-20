Army to investigate Wake Forest allegations

A week after one of its biggest football wins in decades over Navy, the United States Military Academy announced it is launching an investigation into whether Tommy Elrod, a former assistant coach and radio analyst for Wake Forest, leaked the Demon Deacons' game plan to Army.

The academy released a statement Saturday afternoon that said superintendent Robert Caslen has directed the athletic department "to conduct an investigation into allegations that an individual affiliated with the Wake Forest football program provided Army inappropriate information about that program.

"Given the seriousness of these claims, it is important that all the facts and findings are gathered and analyzed to determine what action, if any, is warranted."

The Winston-Salem Journal reported earlier in the week that Army was contacted by Elrod but it did not receive any information.

The Atlantic Coast Conference said Saturday after a review of Wake Forest's investigation and speaking with schools, it was determined that game plan information was leaked to Army in 2014 and 2016, Virginia Tech in 2014 and Louisville in 2016. The ACC fined both Virginia Tech and Louisville $25,000 Saturday.

When asked if the news was a distraction to his team as it prepares to play North Texas in the Heart of Dallas Bowl on Dec. 27, coach Jeff Monken said, "No. They (Wake Forest) reached out to us. We are going to do an investigation based on the request of our superintendent. We are going to go through a full investigation."

Army athletic director Boo Corrigan and Monken will have no further comment on the matter until the investigation, which will be conducted by a U.S. Army officer, is completed.

Corrigan told the Times Herald-Record on Thursday that the academy was "looking into" the game plan leaks after being contacted by Wake Forest.

"We are looking into what it is and that's what we are doing," Corrigan said Thursday. "We are just looking at what it could possibly be."

Army and Wake Forest have played the last three seasons and have four more games scheduled, starting in 2021. Wake Forest defeated Army 24-21 in 2014 and 17-14 in 2015. Army beat Wake Forest 21-13 in Winston-Salem on Oct. 29.

Wake Forest's scandal has received national attention. The school began an investigation after documents relating to the team's game plan were found at Louisville's stadium following a 44-12 loss to the Cardinals on Nov. 12.

A link between the two programs is Ray McCartney, who was an assistant coach at Wake Forest for 13 years. McCartney joined Army's staff as defensive line coach in 2014 for two seasons. He is now an assistant at Davidson. There have been no reports linking McCartney and Elrod.

sinterdonato@th-record.com

(c) 2016 The Times Herald-Record. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.