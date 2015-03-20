Army, seeking to end 14-game losing streak to Navy, focuses on present

Cheerleaders at the Army-Air Force football game at the U.S. Military Academy's Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2016. The Army team is set to take on Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 12.

BALTIMORE — Army football Coach Jeff Monken was watching on television this past weekend as Navy quarterback Will Worth left the American Athletic Conference championship game with an injury early in the second quarter.

When it was revealed that Worth had broken a bone in his right foot, thus making the senior unavailable for Saturday's Army-Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium, Monken recalled a similar situation at West Point before last year's meeting.

Monken had elected to start Chris Carter at quarterback against the Midshipmen after injuries had led him to take the first snaps of his career only one week earlier. "And we had a chance to win," said Monken, who also has coached in the Army-Navy game as an assistant for the Midshipmen. Navy "Coach [Ken] Niumatalolo is one of the best football coaches in the country. He's going to have his team prepared."

Army lost last year's game, 21-17, but held a halftime lead over the Midshipmen for the first time since 2009. Carter completed 9 of 15 passes for 208 yards overall but amassed just 18 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Entering this year's installment of one of the most storied rivalries in sports, Carter is set to serve as the backup to Ahmad Bradshaw, who has started all but one game. Carter, meanwhile, has played in all but two games. His lone start came against Notre Dame, with Bradshaw nursing a knee injury, in a 44-6 loss that was the Black Knights' most lopsided this season.

The following week, against lower-division Morgan State, Bradshaw accounted for two touchdowns in a 60-3 win on senior day that made Army (6-5) bowl eligible for the first time since 2010. The Black Knights will play in the Heart of Dallas Bowl on Dec. 27 against North Texas.

"I'm really proud of these guys for earning a bowl game," Monken said. "It's a measure for success when you play football at this level. Did you make a bowl game? People, I think, kind of forget about what the record was. It's just a matter of 'did you make a bowl game?' and we're proud to be able to say we're playing in the postseason, but we're not satisfied with what we've done."

A much higher priority is ending Army's 14-game losing streak to the Midshipmen, who face the uncommon circumstance of having only one week to prepare because they played in a conference final for the first time. No. 25Navy (9-3) had been an independent for 134 years until joining the AAC in football last season.

Army last played Nov. 19, giving the Black Knights three weeks to implement a game plan for the 117th playing of Army-Navy. The most recent Army win in the series came in 2001, 26-17. The Black Knights have lost the past two games to Navy by just a combined 11 points.

Last year, Army was ahead, 17-14, late into the third quarter when Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds completed a 50-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jamir Tillman for the eventual winning score.

"The streak doesn't really exist," Black Knights senior middle linebacker Andrew King said, "because the 2016 Army team hasn't faced the 2016 Navy team. Each year the records cleanse. We're 0-0. Both teams are going to try to go 1-0 on Saturday, and hopefully we'll be the team to go 1-0."

King shares the team lead for tackles (88) and is among the anchors of a defense ranked fifth overall in major college football. Army is 19th nationally in rushing defense (124.4 yards per game) and surrenders 19.1 points on average, ranking 14th in the country. The Black Knights have yielded 14 points or fewer in seven games this season.

Serving as additional inspiration for Army is the memory of former teammate Brandon Jackson. The sophomore cornerback died in a one-car crash shortly after starting in the Black Knights' home opener Sept. 10, a 31-14 win against Rice. The next weekend, Army clobbered Texas-El Paso on the road, 66-14.

"This has been an interesting season," said senior linebacker Jeremy Timpf, a rare two-time captain for Army. "We've been through so many ups and downs. It is nice to be here at the end of the season now. I think our team has done really well this year, and we just want to finish strong."