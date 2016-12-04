Army's group effort helps thwart St. Francis Brooklyn 76-56

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Jacob Kessler scored 16 points, Jordan Fox added 10 and eight assists, and Army shot better than 58 percent from the field en route to a 76-56 win over St. Francis Brooklyn on Saturday.

Army (4-4) led 32-25 at halftime, but St. Francis Brooklyn used a 9-2 run out of the break to tie it at 34. The Black Knights responded with six straight baskets — from six different players — to take a 45-35 lead with 13:51 remaining.

Four minutes later, Fox's 3-pointer gave Army a 61-39 advantage.

After shooting 50 percent in the first half, Army went 19 of 29 (65.5 percent) in the second. Kessler was joined by five players in double figures, all of whom finished with 10 points.

St. Francis Brooklyn (1-6) finished 29.2 percent from the field. Rasheem Dunn and Yunus Hopkinson led the Terriers with 20 and 17 points, respectively.