Army Reserve drill sergeant returns to gridiron

A return to the gridiron awaits Sgt. Ryan Moldovan on Saturday for the US Army All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The former offensive lineman who played for Hoover High School in Canton, Ohio, won't be coming back to play, though.

Moldovan is a special mentor to the teams and the bands after winning the Army Reserve Drill Sergeant of the Year competition this past September. Moldovan and several other Army contest winners have been on hand throughout the week to share advice and talk to some of the nation's best high school football players and band members as they prepare for the nationally-televised game on NBC. The game kicks off at 1.

"We're here to just immerse ourselves with them," Moldovan said. "We're with them at practice and we also eat together."

It's a position Moldovan certainly earned during the grueling four-day competition to win Army Reserve Drill Sergeant of the Year.

"You have to compete in a physical fitness test," Moldovan said. "... For this competition we had to do 200 push-ups and sit-ups followed by a (timed) three-mile run. ... We also had a (timed) 12-mile road march where we were loaded up with about 70 pounds of equipment. That included a weapon or a dummy weapon meant to simulate the weight of the actual weapon."

The competition taxes the mind as much as it does the body.

"They gave us five minutes to disassemble and reassemble a machine gun," Moldovan said. "We then had to write an essay detailing the steps and the names of the parts that were involved in the process. ... We also had to teach jiu-jitsu to new recruits. We had to know the the training manual verbatim. The whole thing was supervised and we were graded on our knowledge, but also on our presentation of that knowledge."

Moldovan credits his civilian job with helping him prepare for the test.

"I work at the Canton-Massillon UPS center," Moldovan said. "That helps with keeping me in good physical condition. You are on the run constantly. A lot of the time it also involves carrying heavy packages. That definitely helps keep me fit."

His background as a football player and the grueling two-a-day practices conducted by former coach Don Hertler Jr. at Hoover also helped.

"You have no idea how much playing for coach Hertler got me ready for the Army," Moldovan said. "The amount of work he put in and his staff put in to get us prepared was incredible. He stands out as a positive role model to me to this day. I remember when I got in the military and was going through basic training, I would finish the day and say, 'That's all you got for me?' Football definitely made me mentally tough."

Other lessons from football also carried over as Moldovan was deployed to Germany and later Iraq as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.

"On the offensive line, I would have done anything for the guy next to me," Moldovan said. "You might not love what is happening in the game at a certain point, but it is that relationship you have with your teammates that keeps you coming back."

Though the game has meant a lot to Moldovan, he realizes there is more to life than just football. That is his message to the athletes at the All-American Bowl this week.

"I've spent time at practice," Moldovan said. "I see the pressure these kids have on them. They have college scouts and even NFL scouts watching every move they make. I know the goal for all of them is to be in the NFL, but the thing I've been trying to stress is, 'Do what you want to do.'

"Everyone is telling these kids what they need to be and what they have to do, and the thing I try to tell them is to pursue your dreams. Do the things that you want to do. If you don't do that, you're going to wake up one day and regret it. The Army isn't only my job, it's my passion. I want them to find their passion and devote 110 percent to it."

