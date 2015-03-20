Army junior forward wants to be engineer, start CrossFit business

Margaret Anne Hubbell is a junior on the West Point basketball team. She is an interdisciplinary science major with a focus on Kinesiology. She wants to be an engineer in the U.S. Army, and then start up a CrossFit business when her military career ends.

WEST POINT (Tribune News Service) — Margaret Anne Hubbell is as strong as any basketball player Army coach Dave Magarity has been around. It's no wonder the junior forward is a CrossFit junkie.

"I love CrossFit. I love working out," Hubbell says.

CrossFit is an intense fitness regimen that has become a world-wide phenomenon. It was embraced by former NBA great Steve Nash and likely extended his career by several seasons, and has become a featured summer television competition series featured on ESPN.

Hubbell was 12 years old when she decided that she wanted to attend West Point. When she was a high school freshman, she followed her dad's lead and started CrossFit.

"I really did it to help me in basketball," Hubbell said. "It helps tremendously with strength and conditioning."

CrossFit is a combination of Olympic weightlifting, gymnastics movements and cardio workouts. The idea is to perform functional movements common to life at high intensity to get the most amount of work done in the least amount of time possible. Routines can be scored so participants can compete against one another and gauge their own progress.

"It's very painful but a short workout is much better because of the high intensity," Hubbell said. "It's always a killer. It never gets easier, it just gets faster."

The Olympic lifts are Hubbell's preferred routine. "My favorite is going for the most weight with one rep," she said.

She's encouraged her Army teammates to join her, but Alex Elzinga has become the only regular partner.

"I try to get them to do workouts with me but sometimes they say I am crazy," Hubbell said with a laugh.

West Point has adapted aspects of CrossFit into its regular training. Hubbell served as a leader of the rigorous Beast Barracks training for incoming cadets last summer, and she said the trainers were teaching the plebes how to properly dead-lift and squat with weights. "That is stuff that we didn't do when I was a new cadet (in 2014), so that can be very beneficial," she said.

Hubbell played two seasons for Central Bucks East High School and two for Germantown Academy, posting 1,058 points and 759 rebounds for her scholastic career. She averaged 18 points and nine rebounds as a senior, earning Southeastern Pennsylvania All-Area third-team honors.

Playing as an undersized forward at 5-foot-9, minutes have been hard to come by with Army. She has averaged 6.4 minutes in the 11 game appearances. She scored nine points against Air Force on Nov. 23 and seven points against Wagner on Dec. 5. Magarity said Hubbell is in his top-10 rotation but is playing behind all-star candidate Madison Hovren, Lena' Hicks and Aliyah Murray, and the return of injured center Dani Failor will eat up minutes as well.

Magarity said Hubbell has a nice mid-range jump shot, is a good free throw shooter and is able to use her strength to crash the boards for rebounds.

"She can be a very productive kid in certain situations," Magarity said. "She's an incredible competitive kid, and a great teammate."

Hubbell is an interdisciplinary science major with a focus on Kinesiology. She wants to be an engineer in the U.S. Army, and then start up a CrossFit business when her military career ends.

kmcmillan@th-record.com

©2017 The Times Herald-Record, Middletown, N.Y.

Visit The Times Herald-Record at www.recordonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

