Army holds off American University, 53-49 for 1st Patriot League win
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 14, 2017
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Matt Wilson scored 13 points off the Army bench and Luke Morrison and Jordan Fox each added 11 as the Black Knights beat American University Saturday afternoon.
Jalen Rhea hit a 3-pointer with just under two minutes left to get American within two, 51-49, but the Eagles did not score again and Scott Mammel converted two free throws to set the final score.
Army (8-10, 2-4 Patriot League) fashioned a nine-point lead at intermission, but the Eagles got a pair of 3-pointers from Rhea to kick start the second half and his layup five minutes in cut the Army lead to two, 34-32.
Army shot 10 of 25 (40 percent) in the first half to build its 25-16 halftime advantage.
Sa'eed Nelson scored 13 points for American (4-13, 1-5), with Mark Gasperini adding another 12 and Rhea 11 after hitting 3 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc.
