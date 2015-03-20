Army football players audition for the pros

Teammates congratulate Xavier Moss, Army football #9, after an interception in the 1st quarter of the 2016 Army Navy Game in Baltimore, Md., Dec. 10, 2016

WEST POINT (Tribune News Service) — Andrew King connected with scouts from the Chiefs, Falcons and Colts at the East-West Shrine Game two months ago. The same three scouts drove to West Point on Friday to watch King participate in Army's Pro Day with teammates Xavier Moss, Edgar Poe and Eddy Ruzga.

Scouts representing the Jets and 49ers also were on hand.

"Our program is shifting and more NFL scouts at the next level are taking notice," King said. "That's great to see scouts here."

King, a three-year starting linebacker, projects as a middle linebacker at the next level. He benched 225 pounds 17 times on Friday and his vertical jump of 36.5 inches was the best among Army players.

King's day ended with a twist. Scouts gave him a look at fullback.

"I carried the ball in high school and I've been missing that,'' King said. "Maybe if they are looking for a lead blocker in the off chance. I'll play wherever — special teams, if you want me to shield on a punt, I'll do that."

Moss was a starting receiver as a freshman and sophomore before switching to safety for his final two seasons. He has tested as one of Army's best athletes in offseason drills. A high school track athlete in Texas, Moss ran a sub-4.6-second 40-yard dash on Friday and impressed scouts during position drills. Scouts believe Moss can play cornerback at the next level.

It wasn't the first showcase for Moss and Poe, a wide receiver. They displayed their skills before 20 scouts at an NFL combine at the Redskins facility two weeks ago.

Poe's pass-catching skills were on display Friday as he made a diving catch and a running grab inside the Foley Athletic Center.

"I had a pretty successful junior year and I carried it a little over to my senior year,'' said Poe, whose 11 career touchdown catches are tied for sixth in Army history. "And I felt, just take the shot and hopefully I'm good enough to make it."

Ruzga, a 240-pound defensive end, is the longshot of the group. NFL teams haven't contacted Ruzga, and he hoped his Pro Day attracted interest. Ruzga represented himself well in the strength department, benching 225 pounds 24 times, and held his own in agility drills. Ruzga's father, Edward, played defensive line for the Lions.

"It's always been a dream to go to the NFL," Ruzga said. "I wanted to prove it to (my dad) that I can do it. If that doesn't work, I always have another option. But it would definitely be a dream to make it."

