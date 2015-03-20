Army football adds two to quarterback class

The Army West Point team takes the field befoire the Army-Air Force football game at the U.S. Military Academy's Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2016.

WEST POINT, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — Christian Anderson authored one of New York state's most prolific passing seasons this fall.

Anderson's 3,653 yards fell just short of Greg Paulus' state record (3,677 in 2004 for Syracuse-CBA). Anderson's 37 touchdowns are tied for fifth in state history.

So how did Army, which finished second in the nation in rushing and threw fewer than 10 times a game, land the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Anderson?

A senior at Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx, Anderson said watching cadets rush the field after Army's 21-17 win over Navy at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore last month influenced his decision.

"I was right next to all of the cadets when they were running down and it was really amazing," said Anderson, who also rushed for 10 touchdowns. "I just felt like (Army) was the best opportunity I had for me to be successful in football and academics. It was a big decision for me. It took a long time for me to finally commit to them."

Anderson and New Trier (Ill.) quarterback Clay Czyzynski joined Army's 2017 class on Monday by making verbal commitments.

Anderson ran a spread offense in high school and was given the freedom to change plays at the line of scrimmage this past season. He could add a deep-passing dimension to Army's triple-option offense.

"I think I will be fine in whatever system I'm in," Anderson said. "I think they will utilize my abilities to pass and run equally."

Cardinal Hayes coach C.J. O'Neil raved about Anderson's athleticism.

"He's a Division I-A corner," O'Neil said. "My impression was, he was a Division I-A quarterback even in a spread offense. This kid can throw it. He can sling it. He can run it. He's everything that you want to put in that offense. I ran that offense for years."

Czyzynski was offered by Army while getting off his flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to Denver Monday and committed on the spot. He visited Army on Nov. 19, taking in the Morgan State game and was awaiting the offer.

"There's nothing like that campus," Czyzynski said. "I was just amazed and I loved everything about it. The coaching staff was amazing. They made me feel really welcome. I knew right then and there if they were to offer me, I would accept it right away.

Czyzynski, who is 6-foot and 205 pounds, drew interest from Navy his junior year and Air Force his senior season. He rushed for 1,216 yards and 12 touchdowns and passed for 1,939 yards and 21 touchdowns this fall.

"He runs more like a power, red-zone running back than a typical quarterback," New Trier coach Brian Doll said.

"His biggest improvement this past year was his arm strength and accuracy. He was one of the best, if not the best, quarterbacks in Illinois this past season. He was a nightmare for an opposing defense.''

Anderson and Czyzynski are solid additions to an already impressive quarterback class that includes USA Today's Maryland offensive player of the year Jabari Laws, former Air Force commit Jordan Johnson of Hooks, Texas; and Tyhier Tyler of Woodside (Va.).

