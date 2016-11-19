Army dominates on both sides in 60-3 win over Morgan State

Cheerleaders at the Army-Air Force football game at the U.S. Military Academy's Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2016. The Army team is set to take on Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 12.

WEST POINT, N.Y. — After five straight losing seasons, coach Jeff Monken and Army bid farewell to Michie Stadium Saturday hoping for a big finish.

Back over .500? Check. Still alive for a bowl? Check.

Beat Navy for the first time since 2001?

We'll see in three weeks.

Before all that, the Black Knights had to take care of Morgan State — and they had little trouble doing so. Andy Davidson ran for two touchdowns on 111 yards, Cole Macek added two more scores and 108 yards and Army crushed the Bears 60-3. Darnell Woolfolk added a score on 104 yards to keep the Black Knights (6-5) in the hunt for their first bowl game since 2010, thanks to their largest margin of victory since 1958.

But first comes Navy.

"I don't know a bigger football game," said Monken. "That's a goal of ours as a program, to play in the postseason. It'd be great to have that opportunity, but we have no control over getting in right now. We have one game in the world right now and that's the Army-Navy game."

Army's triple option, which stalled badly in a 44-6 loss to Notre Dame a week ago, returned to form against an FCS defense that came in allowing 32 points per game. The Black Knights scored on their first two drives and led 29-3 by halftime.

The nation's No. 2 rushing offense wound up with 504 yards, 561 total yards, as Army clinched its second six-win season since 1996.

Chris Andrews (8 for 20) threw for 79 yards for the Bears (2-8, 2-5 MEAC), who converted just three of 16 third downs. Morgan State, which hasn't won a road game since October 2015, failed to score a touchdown for the second time this year and was held to 124 yards of offense.

Army's defense clamped down on Morgan State's opening drive, forcing a three-and-out, and the Black Knights scored on their ensuing possession, capped by Davidson's 23-yard score.

After forcing another punt, the Black Knights got into the red zone on Woolfolk's 42-yard rush to the 5. Ahmad Bradshaw ran in on a keeper one play later and the Black Knights led 13-0.

Stymied on the ground, the overmatched Bears caught a break in the second quarter when they recovered an Army fumble on one of their five first-half punts. That set up a drive from the Army 19, but Morgan State had to settle for a field goal for its only score.

Army's 249 yards of offense in the first half bested its entire effort in the loss to Notre Dame. A big chunk of that came on Jordan Asberry's first carry. The sophomore took a pitch from Bradshaw at midfield, got to the right sideline and then picked up a block to score with 2:45 left in the half. The Black Knights got another touchdown two minutes later when Bradshaw found streaking Edgar Poe for a 31-yard score.

Army, the nation's 10th-best defense, racked up six sacks and senior Jeremy Timpf had 10 tackles in his 35th straight start.

"There's been a lot of work put into this program the last few years," Timpf said. "A lot of sweat and blood has been poured on the field."

THE TAKEAWAY

Morgan State: The freefall under first-year interim head coach Fred Farrier continued for the Bears, losers of six straight. The result wasn't nearly as close as the programs' first meeting, a 28-12 Army victory in 2013.

Army: Coming off lopsided losses to Air Force and Notre Dame, the matchup with Morgan State on senior day was a must-win as Army tries to qualify for a bowl. Army is holding its breath since its victory against another FCS foe, Lafayette, doesn't count toward that goal.

TRIBUTE TO 28

In addition to a new tattoo, Morgan State freshman Rico Kennedy wore No. 28 to honor his "best friend," Army's Brandon Jackson, who died in car crash earlier this season. "I miss him, I love him, and I'm always going to play for him," Kennedy said.

UP NEXT:

Morgan State: The Bears are at Savannah State on Saturday in a game postponed by Hurricane Matthew back on Oct. 8.

Army: The Black Knights are off until Dec. 10's trip to Baltimore to face Navy. Army hasn't won the rivalry game since 2001. After the game, Poe was ready to focus on the Midshipmen.

"We're tired of hearing, 'Is this the year?' That's the most annoying thing I get asked every day. I'm ready for it to just happen," he said.