Army coaches keeping track of player repetitions

The whistle blew as an Army defender continued his attempt to tackle an offensive player from behind.

Coach Jeff Monken reminded the tackler of what the team has talked about throughout the team's first four spring practices. Player health and safety has been an emphasis.

There was plenty of hitting at Army's first full pads practice of the spring. But, in the late stages Saturday, some experienced players gave way to underclassman.

In the current sports world where NBA stars sitting out games due to rest continues to grab headlines, Monken and his assistants are closely monitoring the repetitions of their veterans this spring.

Junior defensive end John Voit, junior safety Rhyan England, junior tackle Brett Toth and sophomore fullbacks Andy Davidson and Darnell Woolfolk are among the players that will have their snaps decrease this spring in an effort to avoid injury.

"The fine line that you walk is you want to get better and you need to evaluate guys playing full-speed football," Monken said. "But, you also run the risk of guys getting hurt and missing time in the fall because of a spring practice."

The Army staff's work wasn't done after a two-hour practice Saturday. For the first time in Monken's four-year tenure, coaches are tracking each player's rep off practice video. Any situation where an offensive player is competing against a defensive player is recorded. Drill work isn't counted.

Experienced players, who have their practice time limited, are expected to give maximum when they are in action. Monken said he's not toning down practices but just pulling back the turns on his veterans.

"Being a player that is not getting as many reps because they are looking at other people, that just means you have to work harder with the reps that you do get," Woolfolk said.

The down time also offers a veteran player the chance to help an inexperienced teammate.

"They preach whenever you are not in, get the mental reps and we are coaching up the younger guys helping them with their techniques," Toth said. "Even with that, you'll see something that you need to work on that one of the younger guys gets."

The idea of limiting experienced players' turns developed from reading a story on Ohio State's program and the way Urban Meyer handles his players.

"Once they get to a certain number of reps (at Ohio State), they cut back on the number of reps that they take from that point in their career," Monken said. "Obviously, you want the live reps to happen in the game and not sacrifice game reps for practice reps."

Part of Monken's reasoning for limiting experienced players is to also give Army's young talent additional chances for evaluation.

"It's an attempt to get some of guys between the middle and the bottom of the depth chart more opportunities to play so we can find out if they are going to be able to help us and just see if maybe they are a special teams player," Monken said. "If we think they are a developmental guy or if we don't think they are good enough."

Monken listed his spring objectives after the team's first practice Tuesday. Get better. Stay healthy. Maybe, those were in reverse order.

