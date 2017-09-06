Army and CBS Sports extend partnership 5 years
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 6, 2017
WEST POINT, N.Y. — Army and CBS Sports have signed a multi-year deal that extends their partnership through 2022.
CBS Sports Network, which will televise seven Army football games this season, will continue to broadcast all home games at Michie Stadium as part of the agreement. The network also has the option to televise additional football games through the Patriot League, as well as select Army lacrosse and basketball games.
Earlier this year, CBS Sports and Army and Navy agreed to a 10-year deal that extends the network's broadcast, cable and digital rights for the rivalry football game through 2028.
