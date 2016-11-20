Arkansas St holds on to beat Army 60-57

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Devin Carter scored 11 points and had five rebounds, and Donte Thomas and Rashad Lindsey each had nine points to give Arkansas State a 60-57 win against Army on Saturday.

Lindsey's layup off a steal put Arkansas State (3-1) ahead 59-44 with 5:10 to play. The Black Knights ended the game with a 13-1 run to close to three points.

Kennedy Edwards collected a steal with 10 seconds left, but Thomas Funk missed a 3-point attempt with five seconds left and the Red Wolves collected the rebound.

Arkansas State led 24-22 at halftime and built the lead to 49-31 with 10:50 left to play.

The Red Wolves shot 22 for 55 (40 percent) from the floor while Army (1-2) struggled, converting just 17 of 54 shots (31.5).

Mac Hoffman led Army with 17 points and four boards and Jordan Fox added 15.