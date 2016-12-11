Anderson scores 21, leads Navy over Columbia

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Shawn Anderson scored 21 points and Navy defeated Columbia 69-54 on Friday night.

Anderson was 7 of 10 from the field and the free-throw line in the leading the Midshipmen (5-6), who were coming off their biggest comeback in program history of 25 points in their 76-74 win over Bryant on Tuesday.

Bryce Dulin added 13 points, Tom Lacey 12 and George Kiernan 11, with all three grabbing seven rebounds each.

Nate Hickman had 16 points, Mike Smith 15 points and Patrick Tape 10 rebounds with seven points for the Lions (3-5), who lost their third straight.

A 13-3 run, with six points from Anderson, extended Navy's lead to 17 points, 61-44 with 6:25 left.

Columbia led once, at 2-0, with Navy scoring the next eight points and going up 40-30 at halftime.

Navy made 18 of 29 free throws to 7 of 13 for Columbia.