Amigo goes off for 33; Denver defeats Air Force 77-65

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Daniel Amigo scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double as Denver defeated Air Force 77-65 on Saturday, handing the Falcons their first loss at home this season.

Amigo, the 6-foot-10 junior ended on an emphatic note, slamming home back-to-back two-handed jams for his last points. Thomas Neff scored a season-high 12 points for the Pioneers (4-5) and Joe Rosga added 10 points and five assists. Amigo's 33 points are the most by a Denver player since Brian Stafford scored 32 against Portland State Nov. 11, 2011.

Air Force (6-5) was led by Hayden Graham's 16 points, 14 from Jacob Van and 13 from Zach Kocur. Van has scored in double figures for four straight games.

The Falcons held a 35-31 lead at the half, but Denver dominated the second half, 46-30. The Pioneers shot 57 percent from the floor (29 of 51) with Amigo hitting 14 of 18.