American snaps 6-game skid, tops Army 61-58

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Lonnie Rivera and Charlie Jones tallied 13 points apiece, Delante Jones added nine, and American snapped a six-game losing streak with a 61-58 win over Army on Saturday.

Charlie Jones did not miss a shot for the Eagles (6-19, 3-11 Patriot), finishing 4 of 4 from the field and the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds.

Army (9-17, 3-11) had a chance to tie at the end of regulation after two missed free throws from Delante Jones, but Tommy Funk's 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short.

The Eagles led 28-26 with 1:45 left in the first half and held the Black Knights scoreless for the next five minutes to lead 34-26 with 17:08 remaining. Funk twice cut the deficit to two — 48-46 on a 3-point play with 6:15 to play and 56-54 on a layup with 58 seconds left — but American held the lead for the entire second half.

Funk led Army with 14 points but committed seven turnovers. John Emezie had 13 points and Luke Morrison 11.