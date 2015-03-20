Air Force WR coach Jake Moreland leaves for Western Michigan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — Jake Moreland has left Air Force’s coaching staff to return to his alma mater, according to information he has shared on social media.

Moreland, who served as the Falcons’ wide receivers coach last year, lists Western Michigan’s website and a photo touting the Broncos’ Mid-American Conference championship on his Twitter bio. He also has a photo of himself in a Western Michigan shirt and retweeted a message from new Broncos coach Tim Lester about recruiting.

Lester was introduced as Western Michigan’s new coach on Jan. 14. He replaces P.J. Fleck, who left for Minnesota after guiding the Broncos to a 13-1 record and a spot in the Cotton Bowl.

The move comes with many connections. Moreland was a standout tight end for Western Michigan before spending the 2000-01 seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. Moreland then spent seven seasons on Western Michigan’s coaching staff – serving with Lester – before coming to Air Force for three seasons as the tight ends coach.

Moreland spent the 2015 season at Syracuse, again working with Lester, before returning to Air Force in 2016 as the receivers coach.

It is not known what position Moreland will fill on Lester’s staff for the Broncos. Western Michigan’s website lists only one offensive assistant on its staff (Bill Kenney at OL/TE).

Air Force will have its fourth receivers coach in as many seasons. Mike Thiessen was there in 2014 before moving to quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator. Derrek Lewis came in for the 2015 campaign before Moreland returned in 2016.

Air Force has two openings on the offensive staff, as offensive line coach Clay Hendrix left to take the head coaching position at Furman, his alma mater.

