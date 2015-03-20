Air Force upsets San Diego State with depth and hustle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — Air Force was driving along with a song stuck on repeat, desperately wanting to hear a new tune.

It was the guys in the back seat who finally reached up and ripped out the radio on Tuesday.

Air Force's bench provided 25 key points as the Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak by upsetting San Diego State 60-57 on Tuesday night in the exact sort of game that had haunted them in recent weeks.

Air Force's trend of late had been to fall behind by double digits, battle back to tie or take the lead, then lose in the closing minutes.

That didn't happen on Tuesday in large part because of the 25-14 scoring advantage the Falcons had from their bench just three days after the starters lumbered through the bulk of a double-overtime loss.

"It was a total team win, for sure," senior captain Zach Kocur said.

Air Force held San Diego State to 10 percent (1 of 10) shooting from the 3-point line in the second half and outrebounded the much taller Aztecs 38-37 in the victory. They forced more turnovers (14-12) and even matched them in blocked shots with four.

But those hustle stats alone weren't going to make the difference. Somebody had to score. And that's where the bench made the difference.

Dane Norman, a San Diego native, hit two long 3s in the second half and scored eight points as he spelled an ill Hayden Graham. Sid Tomes, a rarely used freshman, made an early 3. Lavelle Scottie had six points while filling in when starting center Frank Toohey went to the bench in foul trouble.

Air Force (10-11, 3-5 Mountain West) outscored San Diego State by eight points during Ryan Manning's 16 minutes off the bench and by five in 16 minutes with C.J. Siples.

"It's so different," Norman said. "Everyone's laughing, smiling, having a good time. We're excited for Fresno next week."

San Diego State (11-8, 3-4) certainly played a role in the outcome. Its hot shooting in the first half - 7 of 15 from 3-point range at one point - helped it build a lead that grew as large as 14, and its cold second half opened the door for the comeback.

But the Falcons had to overcome their own frustrations as much as anything. They entered Tuesday on a 4-11 skid in which they had been competitive in all but one of those losses.

That can rip a team apart. But it hasn't.

"I think it had to happen like that," said Trevor Lyons, who with 15 points was Air Force's only scorer in double figures. "We had lost so many like this. That will give everyone confidence. We're finally on the winning side. That's momentum and confidence moving forward."

The game had a scary moment when San Diego State's Malik Pope stayed on the floor for several minutes after a collision for a loose ball. The Aztecs said he had a strained neck but was able to remove his neck brace before returning to the hotel with the team.

Air Force has eight days before its next game. The players will be given a few days off to focus on school and coach Dave Pilipovich said he will take Wednesday for himself.

"Tomorrow's a mental health day for me," he said. "I'm taking the day and I don't know what I'm going to do. I may drive up to Pikes Peak and sunbathe. I don't know."

Whatever he does, he won't have that same annoying song stuck in his head.

©2017 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Visit The Gazette at www.gazette.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

