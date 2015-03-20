Air Force sweating the small things when it comes to facing diminutive running backs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — For a football team like Air Force that is perpetually undersized, it might seem that a big, bruising running back would be the nightmare matchup.

In fact, it’s the opposite.

Smaller, quicker backs have been poison to the Falcons’ defense. All three backs to crack 100 yards against them this year have weighed less than 180 pounds. Over the past two years, five of the seven backs to reach 100 yards against Air Force tipped the scales at less than 200.

This is noteworthy this week because San Jose State is loaded with playmakers that fit this profile. Running backs Malik Roberson (455 yards, 5.3 yards per carry) and Zamore Zigler (423 yards, 5.4 ypc) are both under 185 pounds.

Roberson, a sophomore, broke open for a 60-yard touchdown run two weeks ago in a 45-31 loss to Boise State. Zigler, a freshman, was a high school track star who ran a 10.73-second 100-meter-dash and posted 21.78 in the 200.

“Those running backs can run the ball well, catch the ball well and pass protect,” Spartans coach Ron Caragher said.

Add to that mix slot receiver Tim Crawley, a 5-foot-7, 169-pound burner who gets the ball in various ways.

The Spartans played the Falcons tight through three quarters last year thanks largely to 177-pound Tyler Ervin, who ran for 121 yards and added 28 in the passing game. Ervin broke a 66-yard touchdown run in that game. Though Ervin has moved to the NFL, where he is returning punts for the Houston Texans, the big plays have continued this year as San Jose State has broken 22 plays from scrimmage of 30 or more yards.

“It’s exceptionally skilled,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said of San Jose State, “even more skilled offensively than the group we played on Saturday night.”

It should be noted that the Falcons gave up 46 points to Colorado State on Saturday night. It should probably come as no surprise that of the Rams’ two running backs it was the diminutive Dalyn Dawkins (5-9, 170) who had the big game with 14 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns, while the 6-foot, 210-pound Izzy Matthews gained just 53 yards on 14 carries.

“Definitely I’d rather see a 200-pound bruising back, because he’s easier to tackle,” Falcons linebacker Grant Ross said. “But getting out on the edge, that’s a harder play in open space.”

Falcons defenders speculated that this week’s practice would be filled with tackling drills to prepare for the task at hand. One broken tackle on the edge can often spring a quick, shifty runner to a long run.

The Falcons know this has been an issue and vow to make every effort to correct that this week.

“Those guys are obviously playmakers,” safety Weston Steelhammer said. “You’ve got to know where they’re at at all times in the backfield, out of the backfield. We’ve definitely got to have our radar up.”

