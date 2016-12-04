Air Force's balanced attack upends Missouri State 83-70

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Frank Toohey scored 17 points and Hayden Graham and Zach Kocur each scored 16 to lead Air Force past Missouri State 83-70 in a Mountain West-Missouri Valley Conference Challenge Series game on Saturday.

Jarred Dixon and Alize Johnson made back-to-back jumpers bringing Missouri State to within 48-41 with 15:34 left in the game. Air Force proceeded to outscore the Bears 12-4 and led 60-45 on Lavelle Scottie's jump shot with 9:43 to play.

Kocur made a 3 with 13:35 left in the first half and Air Force (6-3) built a 17-6 lead to start. That triggered a 14-6 run and Jordan Martin's layup brought the Bears to within three.

After the teams traded 3s, the Falcons outscored Missouri State 15-6 in the final five minutes of the half. Air Force led 41-32 at halftime.

Jarred Dixon led Missouri State (4-2) with 21 points and Ronnie Rousseau III added 17 for the Bears.