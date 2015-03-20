Air Force puts it all together in victory over defending Mountain West champs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — As a movie buff, Dave Pilipovich was reminded of a scene from "For Love of the Game" as he watched Air Force take out defending Mountain West champion Fresno State on Wednesday.

In the film, the catcher visits the mound late in a perfect game and tells the pitcher he can rely on the team because, "We don't stink right now."

"We were good tonight," coach Pilipovich said after an 81-72 victory at Clune Arena. "We played with some enthusiasm and some energy. We were good."

With driving dunks, a behind-the-back-pass for a bucket and 42 points in the paint - most on layups either in transition or created by cuts in the offense - the Falcons (9-8, 2-2 Mountain West) looked like a completely different team than the one dismantled by Colorado State by 27 points Saturday.

Part of that was the home court, where Air Force has won six of its past seven Mountain West games (by comparison, it has lost 15 straight on the road by an average of 16.7 points). Part of it was playing at full strength with Hayden Graham back from an illness pouring in 21 points with eight rebounds and six assists.

But confidence was also a big part of it. Fresno State (10-7, 2-3) had won the last four in this series by two points or fewer. When the Bulldogs were content to chuck up 3s early, starting 2 of 12 from long range, the Falcons were able to capitalize by building a 14-point lead.

The lead shrank to as small as two, but it never went away as Air Force held on like a team desperate to keep this game from slipping away.

"We needed it a lot," said Graham, who missed the Colorado State game with hives caused by a delayed allergic reaction to medication. "It was a great game for us, great win. Fresno's a good squad - athletic, big, can do a little bit of everything. It's big. Again, 2-2 now in the conference and there's no clear-cut team that's just going to take it over and run with it."

Trevor Lyons stepped into the starting lineup for the first time in a month and scored 18 points for Air Force and Jacob Van (14), Zach Kocur (10) and Ryan Manning (10) also reached double figures.

Fresno State was led by 20 points from Paul Watson.

"We needed that for confidence," Pilipovich said. "I believe in this team and I think we're a good team and we can do some special things. But sometimes our psyche gets a little bit fragile when we don't have success and we don't play well and don't execute.

"But tonight, we were good."

