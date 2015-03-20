Air Force offensive line coach leaving for head coaching role at alma mater

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — Longtime Air Force offensive line coach Clay Hendrix was introduced Monday as the head coach at his alma mater, Furman.

The Falcons' associate head coach will remain with Air Force through the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30.

This will be the first head coaching assignment for Hendrix, 53, who has spent 29 years as an assistant. It comes at the school where he played and served on the staff for 19 years.

"It seemed the time was right," Hendrix said Sunday evening. "It was an opportunity to go back home. All of our family is right there. I'm a grad. My wife is a grad. It's a great, great place to live. We had a great, great tradition there.

"It's never been my vision and focus to be a head coach. It took the right place."

At Air Force, Hendrix was widely respected for his work with the offensive line, where he has served for the entirety of Troy Calhoun's 10 years with the Falcons. Calhoun has called Hendrix a "master technician," and Air Force's rushing offense has ranked in the nation's top five seven times with Hendrix tutoring the line.

Furman plays in the Southern Conference as part of the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision. The Paladins went 3-8 this past season, falling just 28-13 at Michigan State in the season opener.

Hendrix was a three-year starter on the offensive line at the Greenville, S.C., school, helping it to wins over South Carolina, Georgia Tech and N.C. State during his playing career from 1982-85. He joined Furman's staff in 1986 after two seasons as a graduate assistant at N.C. State and spent all of his 19 seasons as the Paladins' offensive line coach. The program amassed a 147-73-1 record and captured the 1988 NCAA 1-AA national title while Hendrix was on staff. He left for Air Force in 2007.

A native of Commerce, Ga., Hendrix was tasked with recruiting his home state for Air Force and assisted and helped Georgia consistently be among the most productive states for the program to pluck key players.

Hendrix becomes the second assistant under Calhoun, following Tim DeRuyter, to become a Division I head coach.

He was formerly one of three co-offensive coordinators for the Falcons before Calhoun gave those reins solely to Mike Thiessen before the 2014 season. Hendrix remained the highest-paid offensive assistant at $219,000.

Hendrix said Calhoun gave him the option of leaving immediately or coaching through the bowl game.

"I wanted to finish what we started," Hendrix said.

The Gazette's David Ramsey contributed to this story.

©2016 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Visit The Gazette at www.gazette.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

