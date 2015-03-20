Air Force non-seniors seek strong finish as catapult to the football future

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — Those who stayed up late enough to watch Air Force outlast Colorado State last week might have noticed something about the 49 points the Falcons put on the scoreboard.

All but six of them were placed there by non-seniors. And that one touchdown for a senior was the result of center Dylan Vail diving on a ball in the end zone. It was fumbled by junior running back Tim McVey at the 4, and Vail pounced on it just ahead of junior tackle James Rast.

Other than that, the scoring was handled by players who will return next year.

This was supposed to be the year Air Force's deep class of 32 seniors would make a run at a perfect season, or at least a conference title. That didn't happen. The Falcons (7-3, 3-3 Mountain West) did win the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy and are bowl eligible. But with that bowl destination out of their control, there's little beyond padding their won-loss record left to be achieved.

However, there's a new sense of motivation building within this group aside from the senior class trying to soak in and cherish each last moment. There's also a quest to build some momentum for a rising group of contributors that aren't going anywhere.

"We want to finish strong so we have some inspiration for next year," junior linebacker Grant Ross said. "We also want to send the seniors out well, because they deserve it."

Nobody would've blamed any Falcons fans for refusing peeking beyond this season, as it would have been easy to fear the window of opportunity was going to slam shut with the departure of this senior class that includes standouts like Jalen Robinette, Jacobi Owens, Weston Steelhammer and Ryan Watson. Next year's schedule will also be significantly more difficult, as a trip to Michigan replaces a home game against Georgia State and San Diego State will be back in the rotation among West Division opponents within the Mountain West. Trips to Boise State, New Mexico and Colorado State and its new stadium also await in 2017.

But as time goes on, it becomes clear that, particularly on offense, this team will be just fine. Of the 42 touchdowns scored by Air Force on offense and in the return game, 33 have come from juniors and sophomores. McVey, quarterbacks Nate Romine and Arion Worthman, slot receivers Tyler Williams and Ronald Cleveland and tight end Ryan Reffitt will all be back. So, too, will three of the five current offensive linemen.

Ross will be listed as the lone returning starter next year on defense, but he won't be the only one with experience. Jack Flor started alongside him at inside linebacker before an injury has cut into his season. Marquis Griffin has logged starts at cornerback. Santo Coppola is part of the regular rotation on the defensive line and Shaquille Vereen has started at outside linebacker.

Kicker Luke Strebel is also a junior.

"Seniors are obviously the leaders of this team and they've done a great job," Coppola said. "But some underclassmen are getting a chance to get in there and make some plays, so I think that's good for the team."

The seniors are aware of their role in the cycle of maintaining a program.

"Our goal is always to bring up the younger guys, to leave some sort of legacy for them," senior safety Brodie Hicks said. "When we go on and do whatever we're doing we want to be able to flip on the TV and say, 'Yep, they picked up right where we left off.'"

Air Force has three games remaining, and for both those trying to catapult themselves to bigger things next year or those trying to finish with as many wins as possible in their last go-round there's plenty of motivation to close with a flourish. That starts with Saturday night's game at San Jose State (3-7, 2-4 Mountain West) and continues with a chance to potentially play spoiler to Cotton Bowl-contender Boise State in the regular-season finale.

"We just want to finish strong," Williams said, "and see where we end up when they rack it and stack it at the end of the year."

