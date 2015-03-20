Air Force men's basketball setting a historic offensive pace

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — Like a game of whack-a-mole, Air Force basketball seems to have fixed its longtime struggles of scoring only to see issues immediately pop up on defense.

The offense isn't just better, it's historically good. If the Falcons (9-9, 2-3 Mountain West) can maintain their 77.6 points-per-game average they would set a program record, besting a mark set in 1966.

The scoring average represents a 9.2 jump from last year.

Four players average in double figures - Hayden Graham (12.5), Jacob Van (11.9), Frank Toohey (11.2) and Zach Kocur (10.5) - and the team's 39.7 3-point percentage would rank fourth in program history.

Problem is, the opponents are keeping pace. Air Force foes in Mountain West games are scoring 80.6 points per game, an increase of nearly eight points per game from last year and 13.4 more than two years ago.

Coach Dave Pilipovich said defense was the focus of practice this week and he would explore the possibility of shifting personnel to improve in that area.

"We can't be on the roller coaster always," Pilipovich said.

Part of the overall increase in scoring is due to the shortening by five seconds of the shot clock before last season. In Pilipovich's first three years Air Force conference games saw an average of 132.2 combined points. That jumped to 141.2 points last year with a 30-second shot clock and is up to 155.4 this year.

Nevada transfers shine

Asked how Wednesday's opponent, Nevada (15-3, 4-1), has turned the corner so quickly under second-year coach Eric Musselman, Pilipovich pointed to a pair of transfers.

Guard Marcus Marshall is averaging 21.3 points since arriving from Missouri State for his season year. Jordan Caroline is putting up 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds after joining the Wolf Pack from Southern Illinois.

Musselman's team is also sitting out four more transfers who will be eligible next year.

"That's the way I think he's gone is quick-fix transfers," Pilipovich said. "Older, more mature players."

To be fair, Nevada is not the only team in the league to benefit greatly from transfers. Colorado State's official roster, which includes players not yet eligible, has 11 players who have logged time elsewhere.

The Wolf Pack's starting lineup also includes three players, sophomores Cameron Oliver and Lindsey Drew and senior D.J. Fenner, who arrived in Reno out of high school.

Still, to complement those recruits with transfers has obviously benefited a team that leads the Mountain West in scoring, assists, blocked shots, offensive rebounds, assist-to-turnover margin and 3-pointers made. It is also in stark contrast to Air Force, which has lost several key transfers in recent years but is not in position to add players in that manner.

Women's team has big home game

Nevada was the only team Air Force beat last year in Chris Gobrecht's first season with the Air Force women's team.

With the Falcons (2-13, 0-5) and Wolf Pack (6-10, 0-5) each seeking their first conference victory of the season with a 7 p.m. matchup Wednesday at Clune Arena, this is a rare opportunity for Air Force - admittedly in full construction mode - to enter a game it realistically should be expected to win.

"It's different when you play with expectations; with expectations to win," Gobrecht said. "I think that's a very important challenge for this team to experience and learn how to handle."

