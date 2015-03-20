Air Force men's basketball can't cut down lead, falls to New Mexico State, 78-70

Air Force spent most of the second half battling back at New Mexico State, but Aggies reserve Joe Garza kept his team on the right side of the scoreboard in a 78-70 victory on Tuesday night.

The Falcons have now lost three straight, all away from home.

"We were right there," Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich told KVOR in the postgame radio show. "This will make us better."

New Mexico State made 8-of-9 shots to open the second half, erasing a 34-27 Air Force lead to take a seven-point advantage.

The Falcons closed to tie the game at 56 and 60, but Garza kept coming up with clutch shots.

The little-used junior guard didn't play the past two years, instead working as a practice player for the women's team. He made the men's team this year and had scored just 13 points in seven games prior to Wednesday, but he had 11 second-half points against the Falcons.

Hayden Graham had 20 points and four rebounds for Air Force (5-3).

Ryan Manning scored 10 of his 12 points off the bench in the first half and Jacob Van had 15.

Van's 3-pointer with 2:04 remaining brought the Falcons within one point, 69-68, but Garza answered with his third 3-pointer and Air Force was never again within a single possession.

"We couldn't get that one stop we needed," said Graham, who made 8-of-16 shots, including 4-of-6 3-pointers.

New Mexico State (6-2) led 46-14 in bench points, 4-0 in blocked shots and outrebounded Air Force 31-28. The Aggies shot 64 percent in the second half.

The Falcons return to Clune Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday night to face Missouri State in the Mountain West/Missouri Valley Challenge.

