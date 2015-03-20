Air Force football coach Troy Calhoun signs contract extension

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — Troy Calhoun signed a 1-year contract extension Monday in a move that is becoming as routine as the Air Force coach taking his squad to a bowl game.

Financial terms of the deal are not yet available, but the move extends his current contract through the 2021 season.

The Falcons went 10-3 this season, capturing the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy with victories over Army and Navy and beating South Alabama in the Arizona Bowl.

Calhoun’s preference has always been to be under contract for the entirety of the time a recruit would be committed to the program. Those signing in February and going to the prep school before the academy would play their final season in 2021.

He signed a five-year deal in 2013 and had the deal extended on Jan. 14, 2015, again on Feb. 3, 2016 and now three weeks before signing day.

“Troy Calhoun has done an outstanding job leading the Air Force program the last 10 years,” athletic director Jim Knowlton said in a statement. “To lead a service academy to nine bowl games in 10 years is a tremendous accomplishment for any program. Troy has also led the team in an exceptional manner to great things off the field and in the classroom as well. He is a great ambassador for the Academy and we are very excited about him continuing to lead our program and developing leaders of character for our nation in the future.”

Air Force has played in nine bowl games in 10 seasons under Calhoun, a 1989 academy graduate. The Falcons are 77-53 under Calhoun since he replaced Fisher DeBerry prior to the 2007 season.

“We are thankful to be a part of such an outstanding team here at the world's finest leadership school - the United States Air Force Academy,” Calhoun said in the statement. “With vigor and enthusiasm, while aligned with a very talented staff and supportive administration, we are grateful our duty each day is to continue mentoring and developing our nation's future leaders of character. Go Air Force!”

