Air Force football assistant salaries rank near top of division

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — USA Today released a national database of NCAA assistant football coach salaries on Wednesday. Here are some interesting numbers as they relate to Air Force and area colleges.

- There are 16 assistants with a higher base salary than Air Force coach Troy Calhoun ($885k). The highest-paid assistant is Texas A&M defensive coordinator John Chavis ($1.558 million). He's one of 12 making at least $1 million per season. This highlights the fact that Calhoun's tenure at Air Force - which is now at 10 years - is clearly about more than money.

- Further bolstering the fact that Calhoun is not likely to ever leave solely for more money, consider that his base salary has risen less than 1 percent since 2012. However, Air Force's seven assistants who were listed in the USA Today report have seen a combined 14.3 percent increase when compared to a list of salaries obtained by The Gazette 23 months earlier. The biggest increase on the staff belongs to defensive coordinator Steve Russ, who is also the staff's highest paid assistant. His salary has jumped 28 percent in two years to $265k.

- The highest paid assistant at a non-Power Five program is Colorado State offensive coordinator Will Friend ($535k), who ranks 81st overall. Friend joins Houston's Todd Orlando ($526k) and Cincinnati's Zac Taylor (500k) as the only Group of Five assistants making more than $425k. The gap is wider within the Rams' staff, as the next-highest paid assistant - defensive coordinator Marty English ($229k) - makes less than half of Friend's salary. Friend's salary is even higher than the top-paid assistant at Colorado - defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt ($511k). The Buffaloes have seven assistants making at least $200k.

- Air Force's top-five paid assistants - Russ, offensive line/associate head coach Clay Hendrix ($219k), offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen ($217k), linebackers Ron Vanderlinden ($194k) and defensive line Tim Cross ($182k) - make an average of $215.4k. In the six-team Mountain West Mountain Division, only the top five assistants at Boise State ($266k) and Colorado State ($262k) averaged higher salaries. Utah State ($193k), New Mexico ($183k) and Wyoming ($174k) rounded out the division's rankings when looking at the top-five highest paid per staff. The top five at Army average $223k, with the top two both over $300k. Navy was not in the database.

- Former Air Force assistant Charlton Warren now earns $314k as North Carolina's defensive backs coach. That underscores why it ought to be difficult for Air Force to keep assistant coaches, yet five members of the Falcons' staff have been with the team throughout Calhoun's 10 years and three more have logged at least five years with the team.

- In a separate database, USA Today revealed that Air Force's Matt McGettigan ($204k) leads the Mountain West in pay for strength and conditioning coaches by a sizeable margin over runner-up Adam Hall of San Diego State ($167k).

