Air Force falls to Wyoming, but play of backups presents interesting plot twist

The result for Air Force was the same Saturday, but the potential for the immediate future suddenly looked much different.

Wyoming handed the Falcons their fifth loss in six games, winning 83-74 at Clune Arena thanks largely to a scorching start to both halves.

That part was pretty much the same that we've seen in recent months. Air Force falls behind, closes the gap and then falls.

But a stretch in the second half -- spearheaded by a group of three sophomores, a freshman and a junior -- represented a change of characters and skill sets that just might alter the outlook for the final month in a season that is still full of potential despite the struggles.

"We're just going to see how it goes along the way," said Pervis Louder, a sophomore who had logged just nine total minutes over the past eight games but scored 13 points with six rebounds in the second half Saturday. "Coach gave us the opportunity to go out there and play without any worries, really, so that's what we tried to do. Play hard."

Louder has been called a "Mountain West athlete" by coach Dave Pilipovich, and he felt the spark he contributed was bigger on the defensive end than the nine consecutive points he scored. Then there's another sophomore in the springy, 6-foot-9 Dane Norman, who threw down a dunk in traffic for his only two points but posted a plus/minus of plus-15 that led the Falcons.

It was suggested to Pilipovich after the game that those two see a larger role, and he didn't disagree.

"I think those guys give you a little more dimension and are a little bit more fearless," Pilipovich said. "They go out there and they get after it pretty good. It may be an opportunity to give them some more minutes. We said we're going to evaluate tape a lot here."

As for this game, the help was too little, too late. Wyoming made six of its first seven 3-point attempts and was 15 of 19 at one point as it stormed out of the gate. Air Force cut the deficit to six shortly before halftime, but Wyoming hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and led by 11 at the break.

Pilipovich explained that he switched defenses numerous times to try and help, but it just didn't take against the team that entered leading the Mountain West in 3-point attempts but at the bottom of the league in 3-pointers made.

The onslaught picked back up in the second half, as the Cowboys jumped ahead 60-38 before Pilipovich made the wholesale substitution that brought in Louder and Norman as well as sophomore (by eligibility) Ryan Manning, freshman Lavelle Scottie and junior C.J. Siples.

Wyoming suddenly went on a 1-of-12 cold spell and the Falcons cut the deficit to six.

"It was fun," said starter Frank Toohey, who led Air Force with 23 points. "It was fun to get going again after going down by 20 points and get a boost from some guys who haven't been playing a whole lot. It was good to see."

The Air Force bench wasn't alone in playing with a little extra energy. Wyoming's Alan Herndon, a Widefield graduate, scored 16 points with five rebounds and four of the Cowboys' nine blocked shots.

"Selfishly, I tried to do a little something coming back to my hometown, and these guys helped me a lot," said Herndon, who was greeted by Widefield's basketball team on the floor after the game.

Air Force's players also came back on the floor as they put on a happy face for an autograph session. They have grown accustomed to rebounding quickly from disappointment this season and before Saturday were 4-2 over the past two months when playing after a loss.

As they try to do that again, there may be a new cast of characters asked to carry a bigger load.

