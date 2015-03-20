Air Force falls one match short of making Frozen Four

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (Tribune News Service) -- Harvard is back in the Frozen Four for the first time since 1994.

The top-seeded Crimson beat third-seed Air Force, 3-2, to win the NCAA East Regional before 3,708 fans on Saturday night at the Dunkin' Donuts Center and earn a trip to the national championship in Chicago in two weeks.

Harvard will face Minnesota Duluth, 3-2 overtime winner over Boston University in the West Regional on Saturday, on April 6.

Goalie Merrick Madsen of Harvard was named Most Outstanding Player of the East Regional.

"It was a tremendous hockey game. Air Force kept coming and coming," said Harvard coach Ted Donato.

Entering the third period with a one-goal lead, the Crimson (28-5) held Air Force (27-10) to six shots in wrapping up the win and extending their unbeaten streak to 17-0-1.

Madsen made a brilliant pad save on Matt Serratore with 13 seconds left to preserve the lead.

Viktor Dombrovskiy, Ryan Donato andTyler Moy scored for Harvard. Air Force's goals were scored by Brady Tomlak and Jordan Himley.

Madsen stopped 25 shots for Harvard, while Shane Starrett made 28 saves for Air Force.

Not much happened in the opening minutes of the first period as the teams tried to get a feel for the game.

The first solid hit of the period was by Harvard's Luke Esposito. The senior, who is the nephew of NHL great Mark Messier, stood up Air Force's Pierce Pluemer in the Falcons' end.

Air Force's had its first testing shot at 6:35, but Harvard's Madson stopped Dan Bailey's drive with his chest.

The Falcons had a better chance a minute later when Harvard defenseman Dombrovskiy got caught up ice and Evan Giesler and Ben Kucera broke in on a two-on-one but couldn't finish the play.

Dombrovskiy more than made up for his miscue by putting Harvard on the board at 9:54. Alex Kerfoot of the Crimson made a strong rush into the Air Force zone, pulled up, and found Dombrovskiy coming late. Falcons' goalie Starrett got a piece of the shot, but it found the net, giving Harvard a 1-0 lead.

Harvard nearly scored again a couple of minutes later after a nice rush by Donato. Starrett was forced to do a spread-eagle to freeze the puck.

Harvard's speed and skill became more noticeable in the second half of the period.

Air Force had a glittering chance with 3:50 left when Serratore broke in clean on Madsen, but he missed the net with his shot.

Harvard owned the first half of the second period and grabbed a 3-0 lead on goals by Donato and Moy 2:03 apart.

First, Donato took a pass from John Marino, danced past the Air Force defense and tucked the puck past Starrett for a dazzling score at 7:47.

On the power play, Moy ripped a one-timer from a sharp angle that Starrett got a piece of but couldn't keep out of the net at 9:50, to make it 3-0 for Harvard.

But in the tradition of the service academies, Air Force fought back, narrowing Harvard's lead to a goal by scoring twice in 15 seconds.

After the puck bounced off the glass behind the Harvard net, Brady Tomlak shoveled it past Madsen at 11:23.

Then with Harvard's Michael Floodstrand off for tripping, Madsen left a fat rebound and Jordan Himley buried it at 11:35.

That set the stage for the third period and Madsen's brilliant stop in the last minute.

"I don't feel bad that we lost. I feel bad the journey's over," said Air Force coach Frank Serratore.



(c) 2017 The Providence Journal. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.