Air Force coach puts positive spin on bowl assignment supporters wanted to avoid

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — Air Force coach Troy Calhoun opted to focus on the positives on Sunday afternoon, hours after learning his team would play in the Arizona Bowl against South Alabama on Dec. 30.

Calhoun raved about the opportunity to play near military bases in a setting with favorable weather, in a fertile recruiting ground and in the impressive venue in Tucson that is home to the University of Arizona.

"We're absolutely delighted to go to Arizona," Calhoun said. "We're honored and humbled."

Air Force fans taking to social media chose to focus on issues less favorable.

While not online-only, this is a game that is not available on television in every market. It will be shown in Colorado Springs/Pueblo on Altitude, and on the local Fox affiliate in Denver.

It pits Air Force (9-3), against a South Alabama (6-6) team that went just 2-6 in the Sun Belt and finished eighth - tied with Georgia State, which Air Force walloped in September while setting a record for time of possession. To be fair, the Jaguars beat an SEC foe in Mississippi State and took down Mountain West champion San Diego State in each of the past two years. This is the program's second bowl berth in four years as an FBS team.

But Air Force supporters wanted a more prestigious bowl and felt their record, wins over Boise State and Navy and strong finish with five straight wins justified it.

The Arizona Bowl targeted Air Force and traveled to Wyoming on Saturday to continue to lobby for the Falcons on Saturday, according to a report from the Arizona Daily Star. The game has a goal of raising money from area businesses to send 8,000 area military personnel, firefighters, police and others to the game. Having a service academy as part of the game should help those efforts.

The Mountain West was instrumental in the creation of the Arizona Bowl last year and sent two representatives to play in the first game, as San Jose State defeated Colorado State 28-23. The league has a multiyear commitment, along with the Sun Belt, to the bowl.

"It's going to be a real destination for our league," Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said Sunday.

So, perhaps Air Force was served up on the conference's part in an effort to give the game a national name and a mutually beneficial boost at this early stage in its existence. Or, maybe the Falcons simply didn't have the résumé to fit into a game it wanted.

Boise State, which is a top 20 team according to multiple computer rankings, took the league's spot in the Cactus Bowl and will play Baylor. League champ San Diego State is headed to the Las Vegas Bowl, where it will play Houston. Wyoming, which beat the Falcons and won the Mountain Division (Air Force was fourth), earned an invitation to play BYU in the Poinsettia Bowl. The Falcons would have jumped at the chance to play in any of those three games.

After that, New Mexico stayed local in the New Mexico Bowl, Hawaii did the same in the Hawaii Bowl and Colorado State went to the Potato Bowl. The Rams, as mentioned, went to the Arizona Bowl last year and the Falcons were in the Potato Bowl just two years ago; so sending them to new locations would be a chance to tap into areas that haven't recently hosted them.

This is Air Force's ninth bowl in ten seasons under Calhoun.

The game, played 13 days after the start of bowl season, will allow Air Force coaches to recruit across the country through this week, reconvene for practice next weekend, then send the team home on Dec. 15 for a break that will end when they gather in Tucson on the afternoon of Dec. 25.

"They'll have to get up early, see what Santa delivered, and then head out to Arizona," Calhoun said.

