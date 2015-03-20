Air Force athletic director expresses excitement over Arizona Bowl

The Falcons celebrate in the end zone after scoring in the third quarter against the Boise State Broncos at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Nov. 25, 2016.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — An Arizona Bowl press conference at Air Force on Wednesday began with a promise of perfect weather at the Dec. 30 game in Tucson.

It was fitting, because the next 20 minutes were spent putting a sunny spin on the entire situation.

Covering topics from the broadcast situation to the weekly plan to the involvement of local military bases and even the quality of the "swag bag" given to players, the bowl's visiting representative and the Air Force brass expressed nothing but enthusiasm for the game.

"Personally, I am thrilled to be going to the Arizona Bowl in Tucson," said athletic director Jim Knowlton, who joined coach Troy Calhoun, academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson and bowl executive committee member Kym Adair at the afternoon press conference.

Adair said the bowl did all it could to land the Falcons, who figure to help the game's attendance by energizing the Tucson-area Davis-Monthan Air Force Base as well as nearby Luke Air Force Base.

"We put together some of our most influential, persuasive folks to put out a few phone calls; but we really didn't know anything final until the morning of Selection Sunday," Adair said. "You do your best, you try to persuade, you try to attract; but really it's up to the conferences to decide where to put a team."

That decision by the Mountain West conference was met with anything but enthusiasm initially by Air Force players and fans who expected more after going 9-3. They'll face South Alabama (6-6), which is bowl eligible only after receiving a waiver since it had to schedule a second FCS opponent because a game against LSU was canceled because of a hurricane.

Some of the initial disappointment stemmed from a belief that the game wasn't on TV. This isn't the case, though it was one the few bowl games not on ESPN or a major national network. The game will be shown locally on the CW and will be available in 80 million households nationwide and more internationally on the Armed Forces Network. It will also be shown live on Twitter and on Campus Insiders online.

The online broadcast will allow it to use unique techniques such as a GoPro camera on the heads of officials and 360 technology.

There was also the issue of an unknown payout. It turns out that payout is variable depending on ticket sales. This is largely moot anyway, because the Mountain West splits payouts and assures that no team going to a bowl can lose money.

Most of talk Wednesday wasn't about how Air Force up ended up in Tucson, but what it will do once it arrives Dec. 25

The Falcons and Jaguars will attend a western movie set, where they will participate in stunts, attend a rodeo and bullriding event where half the competitors will wear Air Force outfits and the other half will wear South Alabama colors.

The Falcons will tour the local air force base and receive swag bags that include Beats by Dre Headphones, inflatable couches, watches, backpacks and other items.

The night before the game there will be a block party that will include performances by both teams' cheer squads and a battle of the marching bands. On the day of the game, a ticket gets fans into a tailgate party and Gin Blossoms concert as well as the game.

There will also be a food festival on game day that will include samples from 35 local nacho makers and beer tasting.

"What we had no idea about until we sent our advance party out early this week was how gracious, how welcoming and what a first-class group of folks that you have out there that are working this bowl," Knowlton said. "Our folks came back and said this is going to be incredible. So we're excited."

