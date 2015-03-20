A second home for the holidays for Army football player

WEST POINT, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) – Jeff Ejekam was surrounded by loved ones as he enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner Thursday.

A traditional spread was served – turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing – at the Trainors' home in Harrington Park, N.J.

Most Army football players returned home following practice Wednesday. A plane ticket back to Houston was too expensive so Ejekam spent his second straight Thanksgiving with teammate John Trainor.

Ejekam misses his parents and family. He’s thankful to have a second family in New Jersey. John and Sandy Trainor have welcomed Ejekam and treated him like their son.

“It's just a testament to what this team and what this brotherhood means,” Ejekam said. “I don't have the opportunity to go home … to have a family and somebody there to fill that void, (Thanksgiving) feels no different. It's a blessing.

“I have a second home with the Trainors. They are an unbelievable family and they are honestly family to me.”

Ejekam and John Trainor grew up 1,642 miles apart. The bond between the Army football players started at Beast Barracks, West Point's boot camp, in the summer of 2014. Ejekam and Trainor played the same position as freshmen and worked together at cadet field training before their sophomore year.

“Going through grit and tough times like that, it builds a relationship and a bond that can't be broken,” Ejekam said.

“I consider Jeff a brother,” said Trainor, who now plays slotback. “I definitely consider him my brother. We do a lot together, not just on the field but off the field. We go to the city together. Jeff is really close to me and I'm close to his family as well.”

Army doesn’t put last names on the back of their football jerseys. But, if they did, Ejekam says his name would have an addition. Ejekam is among more than 10 Army players that visit the Trainors on weekends during the school year.

“It would be Ejekam-Trainor or Trainor-Ejekam,” Ejekam said. “The families are that close now.”

The families met in San Antonio for Army’s game against Notre Dame two weeks ago. Ejekam’s parents visited West Point and the Trainors this past summer.

“They (Ejekam’s parents) are very appreciative that we help him out in any way we can,” John Trainor Sr. said. “He's a great kid. He's very personable. I really enjoy his company. I'm sure if the shoe was on the other foot and John was going to school in Texas, he would be over the Ejekam's house. They are always reaching out to us.”

Between the turkey and football, Ejekam called his parents on FaceTime Thursday. And, the two families shared a Thanksgiving moment together.

