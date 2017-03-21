Special Forces soldier dies in noncombat incident in Afghanistan
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: March 21, 2017
A Special Forces soldier has died in a noncombat-related incident in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said Tuesday.
Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Boniface, 34, of San Luis Obispo, Calif., died Sunday in Logar Province, a statement said.
Logar Province, in the east of the country, has seen heavy fighting in recent years as the Afghan government struggles to hold ground against the Taliban.
Boniface was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group out of Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.
The death is under investigation, the statement said.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US denies striking mosque in Syria amid high death toll
Declassified nuclear test videos uploaded to YouTube
Trump nominates Boeing executive to be Pentagon's second-in-command
Were store brands used to dampen commissary savings targets?
Trump White House sees 'deep state' behind opposition, leaks
NCIS: Marines United probe expands to about 20 victims
special publications
What's Up Rhein Main
Welcome to the Pacific
Transition Guide
Best of the Pacific