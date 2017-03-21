Special Forces soldier dies in noncombat incident in Afghanistan

A Special Forces soldier has died in a noncombat-related incident in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Boniface, 34, of San Luis Obispo, Calif., died Sunday in Logar Province, a statement said.

Logar Province, in the east of the country, has seen heavy fighting in recent years as the Afghan government struggles to hold ground against the Taliban.

Boniface was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group out of Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

The death is under investigation, the statement said.

