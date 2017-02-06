Son of Okinawa-based Marine faces robbery, trespassing charges

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — The teenage son of an Okinawa-based Marine was arrested late last week after being accused of robbing an off-base store with a toy gun.

At about 5:25 a.m. Friday, the 18-year-old suspect entered the kitchen of an Uruma store that sells prepared meals, flashed the toy gun and made off with 11,000 yen (about $100), Okinawa prefectural police said.

Police would not release the suspect’s name, because he is still considered a minor under Japanese law.

An officer spotted the suspect about a mile from the store, but he fled, police said. Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents took the teen into custody that night at the family’s Camp McTureous home. He was handed over to Okinawa police at about 11:10 p.m.

Over the weekend, robbery and trespassing charges were referred to the Naha District Public Prosecutor’s Office, police said.

Police said the suspect admitted to the charges.

