Son of Okinawa-based Marine faces robbery, trespassing charges
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: February 6, 2017
CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — The teenage son of an Okinawa-based Marine was arrested late last week after being accused of robbing an off-base store with a toy gun.
At about 5:25 a.m. Friday, the 18-year-old suspect entered the kitchen of an Uruma store that sells prepared meals, flashed the toy gun and made off with 11,000 yen (about $100), Okinawa prefectural police said.
Police would not release the suspect’s name, because he is still considered a minor under Japanese law.
An officer spotted the suspect about a mile from the store, but he fled, police said. Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents took the teen into custody that night at the family’s Camp McTureous home. He was handed over to Okinawa police at about 11:10 p.m.
Over the weekend, robbery and trespassing charges were referred to the Naha District Public Prosecutor’s Office, police said.
Police said the suspect admitted to the charges.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Lockheed wins $8.2 billion F-35 contract after Trump intervenes
Trump to Mexico: Take care of 'bad hombres' or US troops might
American soldiers on reassurance mission bring life to small Polish town
White House predicts courts will reinstate travel ban
US has no plans to increase forces in the Mideast, Mattis says
Smith: Trump hiring freeze hurts military maintainers around the country
special publications
What's Up Rhein Main
Welcome to the Pacific
Transition Guide
Best of the Pacific