Resident Evil returns to hardcore horror roots with 'Biohazard'

Resident Evil has evolved over the past 20 years, from a humble horror game set in a solitary haunted mansion to a globe-spanning epic in which humanity is fighting for its very existence. Along the way it has lost much of its charm. When 2012’s “Resident Evil 6” gave up spine-tingling suspense in favor of explosive, Call of Duty-style bombast, I was ready to give up on the franchise.

So I’m delighted that “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard” (Capcom, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, $59.99) returns to its roots. It’s the series’ first genuinely scary entry in a decade, playing off classic horror tropes in inventive ways.

You play as Ethan, a regular joe searching for his long-missing girlfriend, Mia, in the swamps of Louisiana. Shortly after he finds her, Ethan is taken hostage by a family of cannibals right out of “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.”

And what a charming clan it is. Dad is a hot-tempered mechanic who builds deadly weapons out of saws and rakes. Mom is apparently pregnant — heaven knows with what. And then there’s wheelchair-bound Granny, who tends to show up at the most unlikely places at the most inopportune moments.

The initial goal is to get out of their run-down house, which turns out to be a maze of death. It’s not just the wacky family trying to kill you — there’s a whole batch of gooey, toothy mutants in the basement waiting to bite your head off.

Such an environment would be a picnic for the well-armed soldiers of “Resident Evil 6,” but Ethan has few tools at his disposal — just a pocketknife and a pistol whose bullets barely dent the monsters. Eventually he finds more powerful weapons, like a flamethrower, but “Resident Evil 7” is painfully stingy with ammunition.

That turns the game into a battle of wits: Do I kill this monster who’s blocking my way, or save the ammo for fiercer creatures? Do I waste fuel incinerating a hive of poisonous insects, or save it for dear old Mom? Along with some clever puzzles, the need to strategize makes this more of a thinking man’s horror game.

“Resident Evil 7” is the first game in the series to use a first-person perspective, making the terror all the more effective when a mutant is chewing on your arm. PlayStation VR owners can take it on in virtual reality, although I got woozy when I tried it; those with stronger stomachs are in for a treat.

There are some rough spots. The boss battles are ridiculous, with Mom and Dad bouncing back all too quickly from being set aflame or taking a shotgun shell through the head. You will die, a lot, before discovering the tricks to putting them down.

Overall, though, “Resident Evil 7” is a deliciously nasty treat — and a good reminder that with horror, sometimes less is more.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Online: residentevil7.com