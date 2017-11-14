Reports: SEALs suspected in killing of Green Beret may have been caught stealing

Two Navy SEALs being investigated in the strangling death of a Green Beret in Mali may have sought to prevent him from revealing a money-skimming scheme, according to news reports.

The New York Times and Daily Beast, citing unnamed military sources, said that Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar, who was part of a small U.S. counterterrorism mission in the country when he was killed in June, may have discovered theft by the SEALs. The two men are under investigation and on administrative leave, the New York Times report said.

“An American service member who knew Sergeant Melgar said he was under the impression that the sergeant had stumbled on some sort of money-skimming scheme involving the Navy commandos,” the Times reported. “A retired senior enlisted sailor who served in SEAL Team 6 said Sergeant Melgar discovered the scheme and threatened to report the Navy commandos to the authorities.”

Melgar shared embassy housing with the two SEALs in Mali’s capital, Bamako.

So far, no one has been charged in Melgar’s death. A military medical examiner determined the cause was “a homicide by asphyxiation.”

In an Army investigative report, the two SEALs said they were wrestling with Melgar and found him “unresponsive” after getting off him, the Times reported.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service took the case over in late September.

