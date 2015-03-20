Remains of MIA soldier coming home after 65 years

PORT JERVIS, New York — Pfc. William Vito Giovanniello’s family gathered here Oct. 17 to receive painful but long-awaited news about his last days, delivered compassionately and in detail by Jeannette Bogle of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Past Conflict Repatriations Branch.

The information, while difficult to hear, filled in many gaps for Giovanniello’s loved ones.

It is Bogle’s job as a mortuary affairs officer for the U.S. Army to meet with families of soldiers reported missing in action to assist in identification and the return of remains. She gave the family a booklet and DVD detailing the efforts of the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to identify Giovanniello, beginning with the days surrounding his 1951 death on a South Korean battlefield.

“On April 22, 1951, William’s unit, (Company F, 2nd Battalion) 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, was assigned to set up a perimeter along the North and South Korean border. Their objective was to regain control and push the enemy back up into China and North Korea. They were told they would go out as soon as there was a break in fighting,” Bogle told two dozen family members at the meeting at the VFW Post in Port Jervis. “On April 24, 1951, the attacks had lightened and the unit was told they would go out the next morning. Their assignment was to find an area where they could cross the river, and push forward.”

Earlier that day, Army Pfc. William Vito Giovanniello wrote a letter to his mother and family.

“Here it is 5:30 in the morning and it’s just starting to get light out,” the letter began. “I went to bed early last night so I got up early because I couldn’t sleep, so I thought I would drop you a few lines to let you know that I am feeling fine. I hope this letter finds you all at home in the best of health, too.”

The young soldier wished his mother a happy birthday, complimented her on her youthful looks, and shared that he was headed to “revelly” and then “chow.”

This final letter, signed “Your loving son Willie,” was postmarked April 25, 1951 – starting its journey home as his unit was under heavy attack.

As his company began its assignment, the soldiers were hit from all angles by Chinese soldiers. The battle continued until the end of the day, when Giovanniello’s regiment was able to break through the perimeter to a U.S. command post. They were told to gather in smaller groups. When they reassembled, 80 soldiers – including Giovanniello – were missing.

“There was never any evidence that he was captured by the enemy, nor was he seen anywhere. In interviews with the sick, wounded and captured, none had any information about William,” Bogle told his family. “On July 27, 1953, an Armistice was signed and an order for all POWs to be exchanged. Again, like with past POW releases, there was no information about William. Nothing at all. A presumptive finding of death was issued on Dec. 31, 1953.”

That date has been listed on the military marker in the family burial section of St. Mary’s Cemetery in Port Jervis.

The search for his remains has been a long one. In June 1951, remains found in Yang Mun-Ni were labeled “Unknown X-1219” and buried in Tanggok United Nations Military Cemetery. In 1955, they were interred in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii, until another family’s request had the remains disinterred on May 16, 2016. In July, DPAA declared that the X-1219 remains belonged to Giovanniello, based on lab analysis and multiple physical criteria -- height, dental records, X-rays and a radiograph.

“Each person’s clavicle, like fingerprints, is unique, and when the clavicle of three possible matches were compared, two were instantly eliminated. William’s was an exact match and produced a positive identification,” Bogle said.

She said that Giovanniello’s remains might have been identified in 1954 if evidence had remained with his body each time it was relocated. Military boxer shorts with the last portion of his military ID number were found with him in his battlefield grave. Years later, when the remains arrived at the U.S. Army Central Identification Unit in Hawaii, this evidence was gone.

Bogle said that since 1990, DNA is collected from each soldier and newer policies are in place to help in the identification process.

As the family made plans for Giovanniello’s remains to be returned to Newark International Airport on Nov. 5 and accompanied by Honor Guard escort to Port Jervis, they applauded the information that Bogle shared.

Elizabeth Giovanniello Kendall, as William’s oldest niece and next of kin, signed documents in October, making the return official.

The 22-year-old son of Italian immigrants will be honored with a public visitation Nov. 9 at Knight Auchmoody Funeral Home in Port Jervis and a private family gathering the next day. He will be buried at noon Nov. 10, along with his full-dress uniform and service medals, in a family section at St. Mary’s Cemetery, near his oldest brother, Isidore Giovanniello, whose widow preserved that final letter from her brother-in-law in Korea.

Hundreds of yellow ribbons line the streets of Port Jervis, placed by a community waiting to wave flags curbside as its hero returns. “Again, we only wish his parents and brothers were here with us,” said his niece Anna Giovanniello Drapala. “But we are so grateful and happy to have William coming home.”

