Putin says Russia planning 'countermeasures' to NATO expansion

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to take "countermeasures" in response to NATO expansion, a report said Monday, pointing to possible critical tests for the Western alliance and President-elect Donald Trump's calls for outreach to Moscow.

No details were given on possible Russian action, but Russia announced Monday it has bolstered its defensive missile strength in the Eastern European enclave of Kaliningrad.

The Kremlin has voiced concerns about the membership in NATO of former Soviet republics and countries from the former East Bloc.

NATO, meanwhile, has moved to strengthen its presence along its eastern flanks, including the Baltic states. But a major wild card has been introduced by the election victory of Trump, who has suggested that his administration will seek to improve relations with Russia.

"Why are we reacting to NATO expansion so emotionally? We are concerned by NATO's decision-making," Putin was quoted as saying in an interview to be broadcast on Russian TV later on Monday. The advance text was carried by the state-run RIA news agency.

Hours before the broadcast, Russia said it had deployed mobile coastal defense missiles to Kaliningrad, a Russian enclave wedged between Lithuania and Poland. In October, Putin stationed nuclear-capable cruise missiles in Kaliningrad, further arming a region already bristling with weaponry on both sides.

Putin has expressed optimism that the election of Trump, who has questioned the U.S. commitment to NATO allies, might improve relations with the United States, currently at a post-Cold War low. On Sunday, Putin told reporters in Lima, Peru, that "the U.S. president-elect confirmed his intention to normalize U.S.-Russia relations."

Putin also met for what was probably the last time with President Barack Obama, whose relationship with the Russian leader soured over Moscow's annexation of Crimea, its proxy war in Ukraine, and its aerial and missile bombardment in Syria of forces opposed to President Bashar Assad.

"I said both of us always treated each other's positions with respect, although the dialogue between our two countries was rather complicated and sometimes it was difficult to work with each other," Putin told reporters at an economic summit in Lima. "I thanked him for the years of joint work and said we would be glad to see him in Russia anytime if he found it possible or necessary or had a wish to go there."