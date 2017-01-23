Pulaski Barracks gate closed after security alert

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — The gates into Kapaun and Pulaski Barracks were closed for several hours Monday to vehicular traffic due to a suspicious package, Army and Air Force officials said.

The package — which was later cleared by an Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team — turned out to be a tool box, they said. It was left near the Pulaski main gate, by the vehicle search area.

The main gate into Pulaski, which adjoins Vogelweh and Kapaun, closed at about 11 a.m. The rest of the post was soon closed to all traffic.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the gate into and out of Kapaun had reopened, as did the gate for outgoing traffic by the Pulaski shoppette, officials said. At 2:30 p.m. military police reopened the main gate of Pulaski, by the McDonald’s side.

