Fast take: How do extremist ideologies find a home in the military community?

In this fast take episode of Military Matters, host Rod Rodriguez discusses feedback we've gotten since the QAnon episode and explores possible characteristics of veterans and service members that make them so vulnerable to extremism.

<element>

Rod talks again with journalist and former former Army Ranger and Green Beret Jack Murphy, who shares his perspective on the QAnon community and his experience with former military colleagues who have become absorbed in the movement.

<element>

Rod and Jack discuss the prevalence of extremist ideologies among service members and veterans, particularly within the special operations community.

Does entering military service make a person more susceptible to extremism? What role does racism have in this phenomenon? What are the potential ramifications for national security?

The full transcript of the podcast can be found here.

