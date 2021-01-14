Fast take: Here's what's new, what's coming in Season 3

In this fast take episode of Military Matters, host Rod Rodriguez welcomes a new member to the team: Jack Murphy, a journalist and former Army Ranger and Green Beret.

Rodriguez talks with Murphy about what we have cooking for Season 3 of Military Matters, including QAnon, UAPs, extremism in the military and much more.

"A lot of the stuff I write is actually heavily focused on special operations and the intelligence community," Murphy says. "We're going to look at some historical stuff. We're going to look at some contemporary things. We're going to look at true crime. We're going to look at obscure programs in the military."

Just over a week after the assault on the U.S. Capitol, tumultuous times continue for the U.S. and for the military community. And Military Matters will stay on top of all of it. Subscribe to the Military Matters podcast today.

The full transcript of the podcast can be found here.

militarymatters@stripes.com

